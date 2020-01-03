SUPERIOR — The Chi-Hi girls basketball team ended a four-game losing streak on Friday with a 70-47 victory at Superior.
Caelan Givens and Ashley Hanley had 16 points apiece for the Cardinals (6-6) as Chi-Hi outscored the Spartans by a 34-23 margin in the second half to pull away.
Savanna Leopold and Emma Page scored 14 points each for Superior (4-5).
Chi-Hi plays at Marshfield on Tuesday.
McDonell 61, Altoona 31
At McDonell, the Macks limited the Rails to eight points in the second half of a Western Cloverbelt Conference win.
Maggie Craker scored 19 points for McDonell (5-3, 4-1) and was joined in double figures by Anna Geissler and Lauryn Deetz with 11 points apiece.
Daydrean Henrichs had 14 points for Altoona (2-6, 1-4).
McDonell plays at Eleva-Strum on Monday.
Fall Creek 37, Cadott 29
At Cadott, the Crickets stayed unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play by topping the Hornets.
Jada Kowalczyk led Cadott (6-4, 2-3) with 11 points while Elly Eiler added seven.
Katelyn Hong scored 11 points for Fall Creek (7-1, 5-0) as the Crickets made just eight field goals but were 21-for-24 from the free throw line.
Cadott plays at Whitehall on Monday.
Stanley-Boyd 50, Eau Claire Regis 32
At Stanley, the Orioles earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Ramblers.
Marissa Gustafson led all scorers with 15 points for Stanley-Boyd (6-3, 3-2) while Lily Hoel added 13 points.
Adrienne Morning scored 10 points for Eau Claire Regis (1-7, 0-5).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Medford on Monday.
Lake Holcombe 68, Winter 46
At Holcombe, the Chieftains picked up an East Lakeland Conference win over the Warriors.
Brooke Lechleitner scored a career-best 29 points for the Chieftains (4-2, 3-2) and Allison Golat-Hattamer added 15 points in the victory.
Jasmine Goebel had 17 points for Winter (0-7, 0-4).
Lake Holcombe plays at Gilman on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Cumberland 54, Bloomer 42
At Cumberland, the Beavers earned a Heart O'North Conference win against the Blackhawks.
Charlie Herrick had 12 points and three rebounds to lead Bloomer (4-2, 3-2) while Leif Iverson added 10 points and a pair of assists.
Ethan Sandman scored 19 points while pulling down seven rebounds for the Beavers (4-2, 3-2).
Bloomer hosts Spooner on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 24
At Holcombe, six different players scored at least seven points for the Chieftains in an East Lakeland Conference win.
Brock Flater had a team-high 19 points for Lake Holcombe (4-2, 3-2) and was joined in double figures by Kaden Kinney (15), Colton Minnick (14) and Will Kliegle (10) while Kaden Crank scored eight points and Josh Jones added seven.
Tyler Bishop scored 10 points for Winter (1-6, 0-4).
Lake Holcombe plays at Flambeau next Friday.
Wrestling
Cadott 46, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 31
At Neillsville, the Hornets earned a Cloverbelt Conference dual victory.
Tristan Drier (138 pounds), Dawson Webster (152), Steven Pfeiffer (182) and Gavin Tegels (195) won their matches by pinfall while Brady Spaeth (170) earned a major decision victory.
Cadott wrestles at Boyceville on Tuesday.