The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored the final four goals and Jaden Hoople made 36 saves to become the program's all-time leader in goaltender wins as the Cardinals beat River Falls 4-1 on Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
River Falls (8-14, 3-8) scored the first goal when Tye Kusilek found the back of the night eight minutes and 38 seconds into the first period. But Hoople wouldn't allow another as he passed Josh Bill for the most wins in a career in Cardinal history, notching his 55th victory while stopping 97.3 percent of shots he faced from the Wildcats.
Jack Schimmel, Cole Koxlien and Sawyer Bowe scored in the second period and Isaac Frenette added a short-handed goal in the third for the Cardinals (14-7-1, 8-3-0). AJ Schmenauer and Aiden McCauley each had assists in the win.
Chi-Hi closes the regular season at Eau Claire North on Monday.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi advances Olson, relay to state
At Stevens Point, the Cardinals were fifth as a team at Division 1 sectional and advanced one individual and relay to next weekend's state meet in Madison.
Ian Olson won the sectional championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute, 0.13 seconds to finish four one-hundreths of a second in front Hudson's Cale Blinkman for the top spot. In addition the 200 freestyle relay team of Cooper Porzondek, Olson, Gabe Vargas and Matt Blake finished fifth with a time of 1:31.40, picking up one of the state qualifying spots as one of the fastest teams statewide.
The 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Vargas and Porzondek took fourth, as was Zach Topritzhofer in the 500 freestyle. Andrew Olson finished fifth in the 100 backstroke, Vargas was seventh in the 100 butterfly and Porzondek finished seventh in the 100 freestyle.
Chi-Hi has 246 points as Hudson (399) earned the team championship.
The Division 1 state swimming championships take place next Saturday at 3 p.m. at the UW-Natatorium in Madison.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 87, Stevens Point 64
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals scored 51 points in the second half to pull away from the Panthers in a battle of conference leaders.
Caelan Givens and Aaliyah McMillan each finished with 26 points, combining for 35 points after halftime while Alexis Zenner added 17 points for the Cardinals (15-5).
Leah Earnest led Stevens Point (15-5) with 25 points and Madisyn Rogan scored 19 and went over the 1,000-point plateau for her career.
"This was a huge win," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "In the second half, defensively we were solid and rebounded really well. Off those boards we were able to run in transition, we passed really well and we finished, both around the rim and from the outside."
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Thursday.
Neillsville 53, McDonell 35
At Neillsville, the Warriors beat the Macks in a nonconference matchup.
Hannah Sykora had 10 points to lead McDonell while Maggie Craker added nine.
Bella Opelt led all scorers with 12 for Neillsville.
McDonell hosts Eau Claire Regis on Monday.
Durand 67, Bloomer 52
At Bloomer, the Panthers were nine of 18 from 3-point range in a nonconference win over the Blackhawks.
Sierra Raine led Bloomer with 15 points and eight rebounds. Isabella Jenneman scored nine points, Chloee Swartz added eight and Samantha Buchholtz finished with seven for the Blackhawks.
Emily Annis and Sarah Dunbar scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, for Durand.
Bloomer hosts Fall Creek on Monday.
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 50
At Stanley, the Thunder beat the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Lily Hoel scored 12 points for the Orioles (4-15, 1-13) while Arianna Mason and McKenzie Vircks finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Makayla Steinke, Madison Hugdahl and Maddy Mulcahy each scored 12 points for the Thunder (13-7, 10-4).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Medford on Monday.
Boys Basketball
Thorp 57, Stanley-Boyd 38
At Stanley, the Cardinals earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.
LJ Schmelzer had 15 points for Stanley-Boyd (4-12, 3-8).
Isaac Soumis led all scorers with 19 points for the Cardinals (10-9, 6-6) and Ryan Stunkel (15) and Ethan Reis (11) also finished in double figures.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday as the Orioles host Osseo-Fairchild and the Cardinals host Fall Creek.
Eau Claire Immanuel 74, Lake Holcombe 49
At Eau Claire, the Chieftains fell to the Lancers in a nonconference game.
Brock Flater scored 19 points to Lake Holcombe (8-8). Josh Jones had 11 and Kaden Kinney made his return to the lineup with eight points.
Eau Claire Immanuel (5-8) got 17 points from Ryan Zimmerman.
Lake Holcombe hosts Bruce on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.