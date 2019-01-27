WISCONSIN DELLS — Chi-Hi’s Ross Kaz finished in third place at 160 pounds on Saturday to lead the Cardinal wrestling team at the Wisconsin Dells Invitaitonal.
Kaz was three of his four matchups on the day to improve to 26-13 overall on the season. Kaz picked up a pinfall win over Berlin’s Brady Wagner in the quarterfinals before falling by pin in the semis to Cedar Grove’s Josh TeStroete.
Kaz recovered to earn an 8-1 decision victory against North Crawford/Seneca’s Brent Jelinek for third place.
David Hughes (106) and Larissa Kaz (120) each finished fourth in their respective weight classes while Alex Slowiak (113) came home fifth.
Chi-Hi finished seventh in the team standings with 70.5 points as Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland (Minn.) won the team championship with 210 points.
The Cardinals are off until hosting a Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 9.
Boys Basketball
Hudson 73, Chi-Hi 65
At Hudson, the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers battle with the Raiders.
Four players finished in double figures for Chi-Hi (6-9, 4-4), led by Tyler Robarge with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Nolan Hutzler scored 14 points including four 3-pointers, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had 13 points and eight rebounds and Joe Reuter added 12 points and four assists.
The Raiders (11-3, 6-2) also had four players scored at least 12 points, led by Peyton Reece and Jacob Daulton each with 15.
Chi-Hi hosts Holmen in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Turtle Lake 55, Stanley-Boyd 53
At Stanley, the Orioles were edged by the Lakers in a nonconference matchup.
LJ Schmelzer scored a game-high 28 points, including seven made 3-pointers. Jordan McKnight added 13.
The Orioles (4-10) were ahead 33-28 at the break before letting their lead slip away.
Lucas Torgerson had 15 points to lead Turtle Lake (8-8).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Thorp on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58, Thorp 45
At Woodbury, Minn., the Cardinals fell in a matchup at the Wisconsin vs Minnesota Border Battle.
Isaac Soumis led Thorp (8-8) with 22 points while Ethan Reis added 15 to go with three steals.
Jake Kettner scored a game-high 33 points for Minnesota Valley Lutheran (14-1).
Girls Hockey
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2 (OT)
At Stevens Point, Chi-Hi/Menomonie fell in overtime.
Sidney Polzin and Claire Walter each scored for Chi-Hi/Menomonie with Walter’s second-period goal being her first at the varsity level.
Wisconsin Valley Union netted the game winner 45 seconds into the overtime period.
Haley Frank stopped 26 shots in net.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie hosts Western Wisconsin on Tuesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
