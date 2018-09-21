9-21 Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell football rallies past Saint Croix Falls

SAINT CROIX FALLS — The Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team got back on the winning track by overcoming a 22-12 halftime deficit to earn a 54-28 North Lakeland Conference victory over Saint Croix Falls on Friday evening.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-1, 3-1) scored 28 points in the third quarter and added 14 more in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
Luke Geist had a big night in the win for the Knights, running for 87 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 107 yards and touchdowns to Talon Yeager and Kaden Kinney. Wyatt Viegut ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Josh Jones started the comeback by returning the opening kickoff of the second half 82 yards for a score.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell ran for 239 yards as a team in the win and the defense forced three turnovers.
Saint Croix Falls (1-4, 1-2) ran for 237 yards.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Cameron on Friday in Holcombe and the Knights can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Comets.
Stanley-Boyd 14, Osseo-Fairchild 12
At Osseo, the Orioles edged the Thunder to earn a Cloverbelt Conference victory.
Cooper Nichols and Bo Chwala each ran for touchdowns for Stanley-Boyd. Noah Gillingham had a team-high 76 yards rushing to lead the Orioles.
The win was Stanley-Boyd's eighth in a row over Osseo-Fairchild (1-5, 1-4).
Stanley-Boyd (4-2, 3-2) returns to Oriole Park next Friday to host Neillsville/Granton.
Cumberland 36, Bloomer 22
At Cumberland, the Beavers topped the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Bloomer (4-2, 2-2) returns home to face Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Friday.
Frederic 36, New Auburn 8
At New Auburn, the Vikings ran past the Trojans in an 8-Man South Lakeland Conference battle.
Landon Johnson ran for 131 yards and scored three total touchdowns for Frederic (3-3, 2-1). Oscar Lahti threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns as well for the Vikings.
Nick Walker had a team-high 86 rushing yards, Caleb Edinger added 54 yards on the ground and Wyatt Gotham scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for New Auburn (1-5, 1-3).
New Auburn plays at Clayton on Saturday, Sept. 29.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi sixth at Big Rivers Conference tournament
The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished sixth on Friday at the Big Rivers Conference tournament at Tanglewood Greens in Menomonie.
The Cardinals finished with a total team score of 445 while River Falls won the team championship with a 372, five strokes in front of Eau Claire Memorial for the top spot.
Kaleigh Ripley led Chi-Hi with a 103, followed by Rachel Fransway (112), Courtney Fisher (113) and Faith Ford (117). Eau Claire Memorial's Lexi Meade and Eau Claire North's Sidney Brown each shot 78s to tie for medalist honors.
Chi-Hi competes at Division 1 regionals next Wednesday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 5, Chi-Hi 2
At Menomonie, the Cardinals picked up a singles and doubles win in a Big Rivers Conference dual against the Mustangs.
No. 4 singles Catelyn Swenson overcame a loss in the first set against Lauren Flaschenreim to her matchup (4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3)) and the No. 3 doubles team of Maria Friedel and Chloe Adams defeated Emma Hastings and Carly Witucki in three sets (1-6, 6-2, 6-2).
Chi-Hi competes at the conference tournament on Saturday at Eau Claire North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.