HOLCOMBE — Izzy Clark tossed a no-hitter for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball team as a part of a 9-0 victory for the Knights over Bruce on Friday afternoon.
Clark struck out 10 batters and walked none, retiring the first 20 batters of the game before the Knights’ lone error of the game.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (7-1, 7-1) scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings before a five-run sixth inning.
Bryanna Bonander was 2-for-4 and Teaira Spaeth had two hits as well for the Knights.
Thorp 10, Stanley-Boyd 0 (6 inn.)
At Thorp, Kaitlyn Tyznik threw a no-hitter for the Western Cloverbelt leading Cardinals.
Tyznik struck out eight and walked two while the Cardinals committed one error in the victory. Tyznik also tripled and drove in a run. Brittany Rosemeyer, Danielle Stroinski, Angie Vergaus and Ellie Windl each had two hits for Thorp. Windl drove in three runs and Rosemeyer had a double.
Baseball
Thorp 7, Stanley-Boyd 2
At Thorp, five runs in the fourth inning were the difference for the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Ryan Stunkel doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Thorp. Logan Kroeplin added a triple of his own while Carter Karaba and Isaac Soumis each scored two runs in the win.
Brady Potaczek had a game-high three hits and drove in two runs and Carter Vait was 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Orioles.
Karaba struck out four and allowed two runs in five innings for the win on the mound.
Track and Field
Stanley-Boyd girls win William DeJung title
At Cadott, the Oriole girls won three events on the way to a team championship at the William DeJung Invitational.
Hayley Nichols swept the throw events with wins in the shot put and discus while Jade Fredrickson won the 100-meter dash for the Orioles, who finished with 115 points as Spencer took second (105.5), McDonell was sixth (62), Gilman took eighth (54) and Cadott was ninth (30).
Fredrickson was also second in the 200 and 300 hurdles with Maralyn Boettcher finishing runner-up in the 400 and the girls 400 relay taking second. The girls 800 relay came home third for the Orioles.
Destiny Baughman (high jump) and Rachel Smiskey (shot put) had second-place finishes for McDonell. Sydney Flanagan (100), Ellie Eckes (1,600), Annabelle Abbe (pole vault), Smiskey (discus) and the girls 400 relay team of Laneyse Baughman, Annemarie Rider, Destiny Baughman and Flanagan were each third.
The Cadott girls 1,600 relay of Kaileigh Tice, Autumn Bremness, Lexxie Rowe and Hailey Wellner as well as the 3,200 team of Tice, Wellner, Mary Jo Prokupek and Abby Eiler were each third. Gilman’s Aubrey Syryczuk won the triple jump with the team of Sophia Drier, Lydia Syryczuk, Aubrey Syryczuk and Ava Gunderson taking second in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Drier (800), Aubrey Syryczuk (300 hurdles) and RaeAnne Heier (shot put) were third in their respective events.
The Stanley-Boyd boys finished second (117.5) to Eau Claire Regis (134.5) in the team standings as Cadott (78) was fourth, Gilman (63) took sixth and McDonell (62) came home seventh. Jordan McKnight won the 100 and 200, LJ Schmelzer was victorious in the high jump and the boys 800 relay team won its race.
Clayton Carlson took second in the 800, Schmelzer was third in the 300 hurdles and Peter Nulph earned a third-place finish in the discus.
Charlie Bleskachek (400) won his race individually while two relays were victorious for McDonell — the 400 team of Eli Swoboda, Dan Van Dyke, Sam Tokarski and JD Bohaty and the 3,200 relay of Joseph Thaler, Sean Craker, Caleb Thornton and Bleskachek. Thaler was second in the 1,600 as well for the Macks.
Andy Hinzmann won two events for the hometown Hornets, taking the top spot in the long and triple jump events. Zach Drew took second in the 3,200 with the 1,600 relay (James Pfeiffer, Michael Pecha, Brad Irwin, Hinzmann) and 3,200 relay (Ethan Duck, Drew, Steven Pfeiffer, James Pfeiffer) bringing home second-place finishes. Steven Pfeiffer (pole vault) and Cameron Messenger (triple jump) were third in their respective events.
Gilman earned three wins — Dayne Tallier in the 100, Torger Crick in the 800 and the 1,600 relay of Crick, Tallier, Blake Wisocky and Trevor Schmitt. Crick was second in the 200 with Schmitt (high jump) and the 800 relay of Connor Mravik, Tallier, Schmitt and Wisocky finishing third.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 5, Medford 0
At Medford, the Saints scored a shutout victory.
Teryn Karlstad scored a hat trick while Samantha Shaffer and Anna Daniels found the net in the win. Alison Haag had three assists.
Anna Allen stopped all six shots she faced in goal.