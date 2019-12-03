HOLCOMBE — Kaden Crank had a game-high 28 points as the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team topped Cornell 83-29 on Tuesday evening in an East Lakeland Conference opener for both teams.
Kaden Kinney added 14 points while Brock Flater and Jarred Jiskra had 10 points apiece for the Chieftains (1-0, 1-0), who raced out to a 64-13 halftime lead.
Caleb Balow and Davis Harshman each had eight points for Cornell (0-1, 0-1).
The Chieftains went 25-of-35 from the free throw line and made no three points in the contest while committing just four personal fouls.
Cornell plays at Augusta on Friday while Lake Holcombe is off until playing at Shell Lake next Monday.
Greenwood 73, Stanley-Boyd 70
At Greenwood, the Orioles fell to the Indians in a nonconference opener
Lucas Smith scored 28 points for Stanley-Boyd (0-1) and Brady Ingersoll added 10 as both Smith and Ingersoll hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Cooper Bredlau had 21 points for Greenwood (1-0).
Stanley-Boyd opens Western Cloverbelt play at McDonell on Thursday.
New Auburn 77, Winter 45
At Winter, the Trojans outscored the Warriors by a 43-19 margin in the second half to pull away to an East Lakeland Conference triumph.
Ethan Patz led all scorers with 23 points for the Trojans (1-0, 1-0). Tristen Harder also finished in double figures with 15 points while Ethan Lotts and Caleb Edinger had eight points apiece.
Jordan Pasenen scored 10 points for Winter (0-1, 0-1).
New Auburn hosts Flambeau on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 58, D.C. Everest 37
At Schofield, a strong second half pushed the Cardinals to a win over the Evergreens.
Caelan Givens scored 19 points while Aaliyah McMillan added 18 points for the Cardinals (2-1), who outscored the Evergreens 36-22 in the second half.
Hannah Stuedenmann had 15 points for D.C. Everest (1-3).
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Friday.
Cadott 61, Gilmanton 50
At Gilmanton, a big night from Jada Kowalczyk helped the Hornets top the Panthers.
Kowalczyk had a game-high 23 points for Cadott (2-1) with McKenzie Prokupek adding nine points in the victory.
Lydia Evans led Gilmanton (0-2) with 18 points.
Cadott hosts Eau Claire Regis on Friday.
Stanley-Boyd 63, Greenwood 45
At Stanley, the Orioles jumped out to a 36-18 halftime lead on the way to victory over the Indians.
Lily Hoel led all scorers with 18 points for the Orioles (1-1), finishing 9-for-13 from the field and pulling down eight rebounds. Emily Brenner and Marissa Gustafson each scored eight points in the win.
Amanda Bogdonovich had 10 points for the Indians (0-3).
Stanley-Boyd hosts McDonell on Friday.
Lake Holcombe 52, Cornell 44
At Holcombe, the Chieftains improved to 2-0 with an East Lakeland Conference win over the Chiefs.
Allison Golat-Hattamer and Brooke Lechleitner led the way for Lake Holcombe (2-0, 1-0) with 20 and 19 points, respectively, with Justine Kane adding seven.
Bryanna Bonander scored 18 points and Michaiah Galster added 11 for Cornell (0-3, 0-1).
Lake Holcombe plays at Bruce on Friday while Cornell is off until hosting Bruce on Dec. 13.
New Auburn 49, Winter 38
At Winter, the Trojans improved upon a one-point halftime lead to top the Warriors for an East Lakeland win.
Zoey Rada scored 16 points for New Auburn (2-1, 1-0), followed by 10 points from Emily Elmhorst and nine from Evelyn Cody.
Jasmine Goebel had 12 points for Winter (0-1, 0-1).
New Auburn hosts Flambeau on Friday.