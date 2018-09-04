HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe volleyball team defeated Winter in straight sets on Tuesday (25-20, 25-14, 25-11) in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Aburey Meddaugh led the way for the Chieftains (2-4, 2-1) with nine kills and Allison Golat-Hattamer added 19 assists.
Meddaugh and Emma Elmberg had five and four aces, respectively, and Paige Flater led the team with nine digs. Meddaugh and Olivia Larson each had four digs in the victory.
"The girls pulled together really well tonight and played their game," Lake Holcombe coach Beth Meddaugh said. "They were working with a new line-up and lots of subs, and I was proud of the way they worked together and kept the pace moving."
The Chieftains play at Birchwood on Thursday.
Loyal 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
At Stanley, the Orioles fell in a nonconference contest to the Greyhounds in four sets (23-25, 25-11, 14-25, 23-25).
Arianna Mason led Stanley-Boyd with 12 kills, followed by Bailey Straskowski with nine and Lily Hoel with seven. Marissa Gustafson had 19 assists and three aces with Baile Dregney adding nine assists and three aces of her own.
Crystal Wozniak had a team-high 16 digs for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd hosts Thorp on Thursday.
Flambeau 3, Cornell 0
At Cornell, the Chiefs fell in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) to the Falcons in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Erin Crowell led the Chiefs in kills (eight) aces (seven) and blocks (five). Tara Popp added 12 digs for Cornell.
The Chiefs play at Bruce on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
McDonell/Regis 0, Arcadia 0
At Arcadia, the McDonell/Regis boys soccer team played to a scoreless tie on Tuesday.
The Saints (2-4-1) return to action on Friday at Menomonie.
