HOLCOMBE — Brooke Lechleitner and Allison Golat-Hattamer each scored in double figures to lead the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team to a 51-29 victory over Rib Lake on Monday evening.

Lechleitner scored a game-high 17 points and Golat-Hattamer finished with 11 points for the Chieftains (10-10) with Karly Kirkman and Josi Elmberg adding eight and seven points, respectively.

Regan Reinhardt had 10 points for Rib Lake (2-19).

Lake Holcombe outscored Rib Lake by a 29-15 margin in the second half to pull away.

The Chieftains play at Northwood on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Turtle Lake 59, Cadott 49

At Cadott, the Lakers overcame a halftime deficit to beat the Hornets in nonconference play.

Mitchell Drilling led Cadott (6-12) with 13 points while Brad Irwin and Mason Poehls each scored 10 points.

Brendan Strenke had a game-high 26 points for the Lakers (15-3).

Cadott plays at Altoona on Tuesday.

Eau Claire Immanuel 67, New Auburn 52

At New Auburn, the Lancers bested the Trojans in a nonconference contest.

Michael Pederson scored 23 points and Ethan Patz added 16 for New Auburn (11-7).

Paul Schierenbeck had 21 points to lead the Lancers (12-4).

New Auburn hosts Independence on Thursday.

