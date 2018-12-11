The Chi-Hi boys hockey team improved to 3-0 in Big Rivers Conference play on the season with a 5-2 victory over Rice Lake on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Isaac Lindstrom had a hat trick in the win for the Cardinals (4-2-1, 3-0-0). Nick Carlson and Cole Bowe each found the net as well in the win as Chi-Hi scored three goals in the third period to improve upon a 2-1 lead to pull away for the win.
Isaac Frenette and Jack Schimmel each had two assists while Blake Trippler and Sawyer Bowe each helped on a goal.
Jaden Hoople made 21 saves between the pipes for Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals return to action on Thursday when they host Eau Claire Memorial in a battle of conference unbeatens.
Boys Basketball
Superior 82, Chi-Hi 66
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell in a nonconference tilt against the Spartans.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt led the Cardinals (2-4) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Alex Nelson chipped in 12 points and six rebounds. Tyler Robarge and Joe Reuter each scored 10 points.
The Spartans (3-2) were led by 20 points from Xavier Patterson, who was 8-for-8 from the floor.
Superior shot 65 percent from the field for the game and made 12 3-pointers.
Chi-Hi hosts Rice Lake in a Big Rivers Conference contest on Friday.
Lake Holcombe 64, Shell Lake 45
At Holcombe, Kaden Kinney scored 29 points and Brock Flater added 22 as the Chieftains got back to the .500 mark with a nonconference win over the Lakers.
Josh Jones added seven points for Lake Holcombe (2-2) while Kinney and Jones combined for 15 assists. The 45 points allowed is also a season low for the Chieftains.
"We've been giving up a lot of points and this was better," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said.
Webster also noted her team's transition offense was improved, leading to more baskets quickly out of defensive stops.
Ben McNulty scored 26 points for Shell Lake (1-4).
Lake Holcombe plays at Winter on Friday.
Cornell 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 24
At Cornell, the Chiefs grabbed a convincing nonconference win over Lac Courte Oreilles.
Ryan Larson led Cornell with a game-high 16 points. Luke Thompson added 11 points with Caleb Balow scoring eight.
Kory Smith had 13 points to lead Lac Courte Oreilles (0-4).
The Chiefs (2-4) resume East Lakeland Conference action at Flambeau on Thursday.
Prairie Farm 58, New Auburn 43
At New Auburn, the Trojans fell to the Panthers in a nonconference matchup.
Michael Pederson led New Auburn (1-4) with 15 points while Tristan Harder also finished in double figures with 12 points. Ethan Patz scored eight points for the Trojans.
Jarek Nelson had a big night for the Panthers with 34 points including six 3-pointers.
New Auburn plays at Birchwood on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Prairie Farm 50, New Auburn 26
At New Auburn, the Trojans fell in a nonconference matchup to Prairie Farm.
Nadia Rada had a team-high 11 points and five rebounds.
Zoey Rada scored eight points and Anna Koteras led New Auburn (0-5) with three assists.
Jody Bates had a game-high 13 points to lead the Panthers (4-2).
New Auburn plays at Birchwood on Friday as it resumes East Lake Conference play.
Cornell 37, Lac Courte Oreilles 25
At Cornell, the Chiefs picked up their third win in a row with a nonconference victory over the Eagles.
Cornell jumped out to a 23-13 advantage over Lac Courte Oreilles (0-3) at halftime and held steady in the second half.
Michaiah Galster led the Chiefs (3-4) with 12 points. Erin Crowell and Bryanna Bonander each added six.
Cornell has an East Lakeland Conference game at Flambeau on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe 50, Shell Lake 42
At Holcombe, the Chieftains scored a nonconference win over the Lakers to get above .500 for the season.
Brooke Lechleitner had a team-high 16 points for Lake Holcombe (4-3). Allison Golat-Hattamer added 15 points.
At the break, Lake Holcombe led 31-23.
Cassie Skattebo scored 16 points for Shell Lake (3-3).
The Chieftains play at Winter on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Hayward 1, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 0
At Hayward, Chi-Hi/Menomonie was shut out in a nonconference game by the Hurricanes.
Haley Frank made 46 saves in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
Hayward (3-4-1) out shot Chi-Hi/Menomonie 47-5.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-2-2) has a Big Rivers Conference contest at Eau Claire Area on Thursday.
