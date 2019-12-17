Isaac Lindstrom netted a hat trick including the game-winning goal in overtime as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team remained unbeaten by defeating Superior 3-2 on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Lindstrom's winner came seven minutes and 38 seconds into the extra frame for the Cardinals (7-0) with help from Blake Trippler and Nick Carlson. Lindstrom scored two power-play goals in the first period to help Chi-Hi take a 2-1 lead after the first. Superior (4-4) scored in the third period to force overtime.
Isaac Frenette, Carlson and Trippler had two assists apiece while Bridger Fixmer stopped 30 shots in net in the win.
Both teams entered Tuesday's game ranked among the state's best — Chi-Hi was sixth in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state poll and Superior was fifth in the Division 2 poll.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Thursday at Eau Claire Memorial.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Hayward 5
At Menomonie, Sidney Polzin played a hand in all six Sabre goals in the win.
Polzin scored four goals, including the go-ahead tally just past the halfway point of the third period. Abigail Martin and Emme Bergh also found the net in the victory for the Sabres, who trailed 5-4 in the third before Bergh's tying goal.
Haley Frank stopped 32 shots in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-3)
The Sabres host the Central Wisconsin Storm on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 60, Superior 52
At Superior, the Cardinals outscored the Spartans 31-24 after the break to earn a nonconference win.
Nick Bruder and Joe Reuter each scored 15 points for the Cardinals (4-1), combining to make four of the team's eight 3-pointers. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Jacob Walczak each scored 10 points while Walczak pulled down nine rebounds in the victory.
Draden Jensen scored 14 points for Superior (0-3).
Chi-Hi plays at Hudson on Friday.
Bloomer 67, Cameron 66
At Cameron, six players scored at least seven points as the Blackhawks stayed unbeaten with a Heart O'North Conference triumph over the Comets.
Austin Thur scored 17 points for Bloomer (4-0, 3-0) while Connor Crane had 12. Carter Rubenzer and Charlie Herrick scored 11 points apiece, Dalton Cook had nine points and Leif Iverson chipped in with seven for the Blackhawks.
Austin Weis led all scorers with 25 points for the Comets (3-2, 2-2).
Bloomer hosts Northwestern on Friday.
Cadott 60, Cornell 20
At Cornell, the Hornets earned a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Mason Poehls led Cadott (2-3) with 18 points while Tegan Ritter also finished in double figures with 11 and Brad Irwin scored nine.
Caleb Balow had seven points for the Chiefs (0-4).
Cornell travels to New Auburn on Thursday while Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.
Northwood 51, New Auburn 48
At New Auburn, the Evergreens rallied late to give the Trojans their first loss.
Michael Pederson led New Auburn (4-1) with 14 points, joined in double figures by Ethan Patz with 13 and Tristen Harder scoring 12.
Four players scored 11 points apiece for Northwood (2-2).
Lake Holcombe 82, Clayton 24
You have free articles remaining.
At Holcombe, the Chieftains raced out to a 47-11 halftime lead in a win over the Bears.
Kaden Kinney nearly outscored Clayton by himself, scoring 23 for the Chieftains (3-1). Kaden Crank added 18 points and Jarred Jiskra scored nine in the win.
Lake Holcombe plays at Birchwood on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 43, Baldwin-Woodville 37
At Baldwin, the Blackhawks overcame a 18-12 halftime deficit to earn a nonconference win.
Samantha Buchholtz and Larissa Fossum each scored 12 points for Bloomer (5-2) while Emma Seibel added 11.
Maddy Jensen had 11 for Baldwin-Woodville (1-6).
Bloomer plays at Northwestern on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd 46, Athens 41
At Athens, the Orioles won a nonconference matchup with the Bluejays.
Lily Hoel had a game-high 21 points for Stanley-Boyd (3-3) while Teagen Becker and Marissa Gustafson added six points apiece.
Abby Olsen scored nine points for Athens (3-4).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Altoona on Thursday.
Cadott 57, Cornell 31
At Cornell, the Hornets made 12 3-pointers in a win over the Chiefs.
Jada Kowalczyk scored 11 points for Cadott (6-2) while Elly Eiler and Autumn Bremness each added eight points.
Erin Crowell had 18 points for the Chiefs (1-4).
Both teams are back in action Thursday with Cadott at Thorp and Cornell at New Auburn.
Northwood 58, New Auburn 16
At New Auburn, the Evergreens bested the Trojans.
Evelyn Cody scored five points for New Auburn.
Emme Golembiewski had a game-high 19 points for Northwood.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi 108, River Falls 58
At Chippewa Falls Middle School, the Cardinals won all 11 events in a Big Rivers dual win over the Wildcats.
Cooper Porzondek won the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle races while Ian Olson was victorious in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Gabe Vargas won the 200 individual medley, Andrew Olson was first in the 100 backstroke, Zach Topritzhofer won the 500 freestyle and Ryan Beranek swam to victory in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Porzondek, Vargas and Ian Olson won their race, as did the 200 freestyle relay team of Porzondek, Vargas, Topritzhofer and Ian Olson and the 400 freestyle team of Topritzhofer, Andrew Olson, Beranek and Rowan Rineck.
Chi-Hi competes at an invite at Eau Claire North on Saturday.
Wrestling
Northwestern 57, Bloomer/Colfax 20
At Bloomer, the Raptors fell to the Tigers in a Heart O'North dual.
Isaac LaGesse (132 pounds) and Bowen Rothbauer (152) earned pinfall victories for Bloomer/Colfax while Nate Rosolowski picked up a technical fall at 182 and Sawyer Best earned a 5-0 decision win at 138.
Bloomer/Colfax competes at Cameron on Friday.