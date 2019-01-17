Isaac Lindstom tallied seven points, including scoring a hat trick as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team defeated Menomonie 7-0 in a Big Rivers Conference game at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Thursday.
Not to be outdone was a six-point performance from Isaac Frenette, who scored two goals.
Chi-Hi (10-5-1, 6-2-0) scored three goals apiece in the first and second periods before Lindstrom capped his night with a third-period goal.
Jack Schimmel and Aiden McCauley joined Lindstrom and Frenette in scoring goals for the Cardinals.
Jaden Hoople secured 19 saves in goal.
Chi-Hi hosts Sun Prairie on Saturday.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi 100, Menomonie 70
At Menomonie, the Cardinals earned a Big Rivers Conference dual victory over the Mustangs.
Cooper Porzondek (50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke), Matt Blake (100 freestyle), Zach Topritzhofer (500 freestyle), Ian Olson (100 breaststroke), 200 yard freestyle relay team of Porzondek, Ian Olson, Gabe Vargas and Blake and the 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Vargas and Porzondek all swam to victory for the Cardinals.
Sirach Krogstad (200 freestyle), Ian Olson (200 individual medley), Blake (50 freestyle), Andrew Olson (100 freestyle), Ryan Beranek (500 freestyle) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Topritzhofer, Andrew Olson, Jack Metza and Blake were second.
Chi-Hi competes at an invite on Saturday at Eau Claire North.
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire Area 10, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, Chi-Hi/Menomonie was defeated by the Stars.
Megan Klass scored the lone goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (6-10-2, 0-4-0) with assists from Emelia Bergh and Sidney Polzin.
In goal Haley Frank collected 23 saves and Caroline O'Dell had nine.
Ava Kison and Charlotte Akervik each had five points for Eau Claire Area (14-3, 3-1).
Chi-Hi/Menomonie hosts Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
Wrestling
River Falls 63, Chi-Hi 12
At River Falls, the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Wyatt Keyeski got a pinfall over River Falls' Cooper Andrea in one minute, 37 seconds at the 132-pound weight class.
Austin Smith defeated Leyton Hadzima by pinfall in 1:59 at 152.
Chi-Hi hosts Stevens Point on Monday.
Cameron 43, Cornell/Gilman 12
At Cornell, the Comets defeated the Wolfpack in a Lakeland Conference dual.
Sam Pickerign earned a pinfall victory over Cameron's Jeremy Benck at 132 for Cornell/Gilman.
Cornell/Gilman's other win came by forfeit.
The Wolfpack are back on the mat on Saturday at an invitational hosted by St. Croix Falls.
