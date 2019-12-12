THORP — The McDonell boys basketball team put forth another stellar effort on the defensive end to help the Macks stay unbeaten in a 40-33 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Thorp on Thursday.
JD Bohaty led all scorers with 19 points for the Macks (4-0, 2-0) while Jake Siegenthaler added seven points in the victory. McDonell outscored the Cardinals by a 19-13 margin in the second half to improve upon a 21-20 halftime lead.
Aidan Reis scored nine points for the Cardinals (0-3, 0-2).
McDonell has held all four of its opponents thus far to 48 points or fewer with three of those foes scoring only 36 points or fewer.
The Macks are back in action on Saturday at the Diocesan Showcase at La Crosse Aquinas against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption while Thorp hosts Whitehall on the same evening.
Bloomer 50, Barron 28
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks outscored the Golden Bears by 16 points in the second half to pull away for a Heart O'North Conference victory.
Charlie Herrick led Bloomer (3-0, 2-0) with 14 points and was one of three 'Hawks in double figures, joined by Dalton Cook with 11 points and Carter Rubenzer scoring 10.
Gabe Amundson and Carter LaLiberty each finished with seven points for the Golden Bears (1-2, 1-2).
Bloomer plays at Cameron on Tuesday.
Stanley-Boyd 56, Cadott 54
At Cadott, the Orioles held off the Hornets to earn their first victory of the season in a Western Cloverbelt encounter.
Lucas Smith led Stanley-Boyd (1-4, 1-1) with 22 points with Brady Ingersoll adding eight as Stanley-Boyd jumped out to a 39-27 lead at the break before the Hornets cut into the gap.
Mason Poehls had a game-high 30 points for the Hornets (1-3, 0-2) and Mitchell Drilling chipped in with eight.
Cadott plays at Cornell on Tuesday while Stanley-Boyd is off until playing at Thorp on Friday, Dec. 20.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 3
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals scored the first five goals in a Big Rivers Conference rout of the Warriors.
Isaac Frenette and Sawyer Bowe each scored two goals for Chi-Hi (5-0, 3-0). Bowe's two goals came in the second period, 30 seconds apart and both assisted by Aiden McCauley and Carsten Reeg. Ben Carlson opened the scoring at the 7:09 mark of the first period before Ben Steinmetz added a short-handed goal with fewer than three minutes left in the first.
Nick Carlson scored in the third period for the Cardinals. Bridger Fixmer made 26 saves in the victory as the Cardinals outshot the Warriors (2-2, 0-2) by a 43-29 margin.
Chi-Hi hosts Tomah/Sparta on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, a goal apiece from Abigail Martin and Sidney Polzin was more than enough for the Sabers in a victory.
Martin opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 2:23 into the contest before Polzin doubled the advantage with a power-play goal with help from Ella Ausman and Emme Bergh at the 13:39 mark of the second period for the Sabers (2-2).
That was more than enough offense for goaltender Caroline O'Dell, who stopped all 20 shots she faced for the shutout.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Western Wisconsin on Friday.
Boys Swimming
Hudson 93, Chi-Hi 77
At Hudson, the Raiders earned a Big Rivers dual win over the Cardinals.
Zach Topritzhofer finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyle, as did Cooper Porzondek in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Ryan Beranek was second in the 100 breaststroke while the 400 freestyle relay team of Porzondek, Topritzhofer, Gabe Vargas and Rowan Rineck took runner-up.
Chi-Hi hosts River Falls on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Menomonie 43, Chi-Hi 29
At Menomonie, the Mustangs topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.
Austin Smith (195 pounds), David Hughes (113) and Ibrahim Velioski (160) each earned pinfall victories for the Cardinals. Ross Kaz (170) and Daniel Moucha (145) earned major decisions while Jaykob Hamman (152) picked up a sudden victory in his matchup.
Chi-Hi returns to action Saturday at an invite hosted by Eau Claire North.
Cumberland 54, Bloomer/Colfax 25
At Cumberland, Bloomer/Colfax earned a pair of pinfall wins in a Heart O'North defeat to the Beavers.
Isaac LaGesse (132) and Bowen Rothbauer (160) earned pinfall victories while Sawyer Best (138) picked up a major decision and Brison Tuschl (106) earned a one-point decision victory.
Bloomer/Colfax will also be in action at Saturday's Eau Claire North invite.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 60, Spencer/Columbus 22
At Stanley, the Orioles earned a Cloverbelt Conference victory over the Rockets.
Blaine Brenner (126), Trystan Christoph (132), Joseph McDermond (152), Evan Meeker (182), Tyler Krizan (220) and Dylan Kaae (285) all pinned their way to wins for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee competes at the Eau Claire North invite on Saturday.