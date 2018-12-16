Three players combined for 12 3-pointers as the McDonell boys basketball team routed Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 70-44 on Saturday evening at the Bishop John Paul Basketball Showcase at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
Charlie Bleskachek had 19 points including five 3-pointers while JD Bohaty added 17 points with five triples of his own. Cory Hoglund scored 13 points including a pair of threes while Efe Selvitopu added 11 points and Eion Kressin scored seven in the win.
McDonell (4-3) plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.
Prep Wrestling
Cornell/Gilman's Kraus wins Auburndale invitational
Spencer Kraus improved to 8-0 on the young season by taking first place at 160 pounds on Saturday at the Auburndale Invitational.
Kraus picked up three pinfall wins to earn the title, defeating Eau Claire North's Carter Duerkop with a third-round pin. Cooper Boehm finished fourth at 145 pounds for the Wolfpack, who were ninth as a team with 140 points. Abbotsford/Colby won the team title with 431 points.
Cornell/Gilman has a meet at Phillips on Thursday.
