CADOTT — The McDonell boys basketball team outscored Cadott 34-19 in the second half to pull away for a 52-38 victory in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Charlie Bleskachek led the Macks (11-7, 8-4) with 15 points and was joined in double figures by Eion Kressin and Cory Hoglund with 10 points. Efe Selvitopu added all nine of his points in the second half.
Mason Poehls had 16 points for the Hornets (3-16, 0-14) with Nate Schley adding seven.
McDonell plays at Bloomer on Saturday evening while Cadott is off until hosting Eau Claire Immanuel on Monday.
Lake Holcombe 83, Winter 26
At Holcombe, the Chieftains scored 58 points in the first half of a dominant East Lakeland Conference win over the Warriors.
Brock Flater led all scorers with 25 points for the Chieftains (10-8, 8-3). Kaden Kinney scored 17 with Kaden Crank close behind with 16 points. Colton Minnick added 11 and Josh Jones finished with eight in the victory.
Russel Rambo scored seven for Winter (2-18, 1-11).
Lake Holcombe hosts Bruce on Monday.
Flambeau 68, Cornell 37
At Cornell, the Chiefs fell to the Falcons in East Lakeland Conference play.
Kyle Glaus led Cornell (2-18, 1-10) with 11 points while Ryan Larson added 10.
Ethan Martin had a game-high 24 points for the Falcons (14-5, 11-0).
Cornell plays at New Auburn on Monday.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 4, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
At Baldwin, the third-seeded Fusion eliminated sixth-seeded Chi-Hi/Menomonie from the playoffs in a regional final matchup.
Sidney Polzin scored for Chi-Hi/Menomonie at the nine-minute, 37-second mark of the third period on an assist from Abby Martin.
The Fusion scored twice in the first period before adding single goals in the second and third periods.
Haley Frank made 41 saves in net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (7-14-2)
St. Croix Valley (15-7-2) advances to play at second-seeded Hudson on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
