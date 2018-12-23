Four players finished with at least as the McDonell boys basketball team routed Turtle Lake 75-45 on Saturday evening at McDonell.
Eion Kressin and Charlie Bleskachek each scored 16 points for the Macks (5-4) while Cory Hoglund added 13 and Jake Siegenthaler scored nine in the win.
Lucas Torgerson scored 15 points for Turtle Lake (4-5).
McDonell is off until hosting Altoona on Jan. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.