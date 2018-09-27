OSSEO — Charlie Bleskachek and Joe Thaler finished second and third, respectively, to lead the McDonell boys cross country team but it would be the finish of Max Hauser that made the difference on Thursday.
Bleskachek (17 minutes, 7.2 seconds), Thaler (17:18.6) and Sean Craker (17:43.1) in eighth place finished in the top ten for the Macks as they ended up with 52 points, tying Elk Mound for the top spot.
The tiebreaker came down to the better finish for each team's sixth runner, which went to McDonell after Hauser took 32nd and was 10 spots in front of Elk Mound's Brennen Zais for the win.
Luke Newton was 18th and Caleb Thornton came home 21st to round out the scoring runners for the Macks.
Cadott finished 11th as a team with 269 points, led by Andy Hinzmann in 44th.
Elk Mound’s Cade Hanson won the boys race in 16:52.5.
The McDonell girls took fourth with 96 points as Elk Mound (41) won the girls title.
Lydia Fish was the top-finishing runner for the Macks in fifth (20:47.4), followed by Ellie Eckes in 12th and Anna Geissler and Elise Bormann in 25th and 26th, respectively.
Cadott’s Meadow Barone finished in 27th to lead the Hornets, who ran incomplete. Augusta’s Carolyn Shult won the race in 19:57.8.
Bloomer boys win Ladysmith invite
At Ladysmith, the Blackhawks had four runners in the top-11 spots as the earned a team championship.
Cole Michaelsen (16:51.23) and Alex Conrad (17:45.99) finished second and third, respectively, to lead the Blackhawks. Austin Thur was seventh, Jaden Halom came home 11th and Cole Bischel finished 23rd for Bloomer (42 points) as they bested Chequamegon (63) for first as a team.
Jack Porter was 101st for Lake Holcombe, who ran incomplete. Birchwood’s Matthew Marcinske won the race in 16:47.57.
The Bloomer girls finished second to Hayward (31) with 65 points.
Emily Freagon (14th), Sammy Buchholtz (15th) and Grace Anderson (16th) led the way for the Blackhawks with Vanessa Jenneman 19th and Kylie Culver 24th.
Lake Holcombe’s Orianna Lebal took 10th and Mya Warwick was 19th as the Chieftains ran incomplete.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blumer won the race in 20:02.55.
Volleyball
Wausau West 3, Chi-Hi 1
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Warriors in four sets in a nonconference matchup (24-26, 16-25, 28-26, 16-25).
Caelan Givens led the Cardinals with 12 kills with Lacey O'Donnell adding eight.
Lydia Steinmetz had a team-high 39 assists and Sophie Heller added 28 digs for Chi-Hi.
Chi-Hi plays at Wisconsin Rapids next Tuesday.
McDonell 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0
At McDonell, the Macks rolled to a Western Cloverbelt win in straight sets over the Thunder (25-17, 25-18, 25-8).
Rachel Smiskey had nine kills and three blocks for McDonell (18-13, 3-2). Amber Thaler and Carly Jenson each had eight kills, Olivia Mlsna added three aces and Shanen Rice had nine digs for the Macks.
Maggie Craker added nine digs and a team-high 29 assists.
McDonell plays at Cadott next Tuesday.
