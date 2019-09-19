EAU CLAIRE — The McDonell boys cross country team finished in second place on Thursday at the Altoona cross country meet, hosted at the City Wells.
The Mack boys finished with 85 points, just behind Augusta (78) for the top spot and just in front of Altoona (88) for the runner-up position.
Dan Anderson was the highest-finishing runner for McDonell, coming home in third place with a time of 17 minutes, 14.7 seconds. Luke Newton and Max Hauser were 17th and 18th, respectively, while Jake Siegenthaler and Caleb Thornton took 24th and 27th, respectively.
Thorp/Gilman was ninth as a team (215), led by Riley Raether (30th) and Sam Syryczuk (37th). Stanley-Boyd finished 11th as a team (259) with Travis Christoph (39th) and Trystan Christoph (41st) earning the top spots for the team.
Durand's Parker Schneider won the race in 16:50.4.
The McDonell girls team finished fifth (117), led by Ellie Eckes and Ann David taking 13th and 14th, respectively. Elise Bormann was 31st, Anna Geissler came home 36th and Alyssa Herr was 46th for the Macks as Durand (45) won the team title with Fall Creek (75) second.
Thorp/Gilman was seventh (187) in team scoring, led by Molly Milliren in 12th place. Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete with Alba Rico Gil (10th) and Janelle Schesel (25th) finishing near the front for the Orioles.
Fall Creek's Jenna Anders won the race in 20:05.0.
Bloomer boys, girls fourth at Dan Conway invite
At Chetek, the Blackhawk boys and girls team each finished fourth at the Dan Conway Invitational.
Jaden Halom finished sixth to lead the Bloomer boys with a time of 19:11.1. Jaden Ryan was 10th, Evan Rogge came home 18th and Dominic Meisner and Jackson Jones were 24th and 25th, respectively. The Bloomer boys had 73 points as Clear Lake (38) won the team title and Birchwood's Matthew Marcinske (17:28.1) finished first.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Austin Bowe finished 22nd and New Auburn's Mitchell Calkins was 57th as both teams ran incomplete.
Vanessa Jenneman ran to a 13th place finish for the Bloomer girls, who had 101 points with Barron (46) edging Cameron (49) for first. Kylie Culver (21st), Maggie Sarauer (24th), Emily Freagon (25th) and Grace Anderson (27th) rounded out the scoring runners for the 'Hawks as Barron's Fran Peterson was the first to cross the finish line, winning in 20:59.6.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Jaiden Cornell took 17th as the Knights ran incomplete.
McDonell 3, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Stanley, the Macks defeated the Orioles in three sets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup (25-19, 25-18, 25-22).
Olivia Mlsna had 23 digs and an ace for the Macks (15-4, 2-0) while Maggie Craker had 29 assists and 13 digs. Destiny Baughman and Sidney Rice had nine and eight kills, respectively, with Baughman added 10 digs. Rachel Smiskey had eight kills and a pair of solo blocks for McDonell.
Katie Licht had a team-best 14 digs for the Orioles (3-9, 0-2). Lily Hoel and Emily Brenner added seven and five kills, respectively.
Bloomer 3, Cumberland 1
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks won the final two sets in a four-set Heart O'North victory over the Beavers (25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14).
Larissa Fossum led Bloomer with 12 kills, followed by Lexi Post with nine kills and Emma Seibel with seven. Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 19 and 16 assists, respectively, and Josie Kostner had 18 digs while Fossum added 11. Fossum also had a team-best six aces while Klima was close behind with five.
Thorp 3, Cadott 0
At Cadott, the Cardinals earned a straight-set Western Cloverbelt victory over the Hornets.
Lake Holcombe 3, Bruce 2
At Holcombe, the Chieftains earned a five-set win over the Red Raiders in an East Lakeland matchup (25-22, 25-11, 17-25, 23-25, 15-12).
Karlee Andres and Josi Elmberg each had six kills for Lake Holcombe (3-9, 3-3). Allison Golat-Hattamer had 17 assists, Alycia Emmons led the Chieftains with five blocks and Golat-Hattamer and Paige Flater had 17 and 16 digs, respectively.
Boys Soccer
Hudson 10, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Raiders shut out the Cardinals (0-7-1, 0-3-1) in a Big Rivers Conference contest.