CADOTT — The McDonell boys cross country team left no doubt.
The Macks had the top two finishers as well as five of the top 15 scoring runners on the way to a convincing Cloverbelt Conference championship on Saturday morning at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
McDonell finished the day with 42 team points, well in front of Eau Claire Regis (75), Altoona (106) and Cadott (124) for the top spot.
Dan Anderson won the boys race for the Macks with a time of 17 minutes, 14.4 seconds with teammate Joey Thaler in second at 17:26.5. Luke Newton was 11th, Caleb Thornton finished 13th and Max Hauser was 16th to give the Macks a strong contingent of runners at the front of the pack.
Cadott's Peter Weir finished sixth (17:46.4) while Tad Weiss was 17th and Zach Morgan came home 27th. Eddie Mittermeyer was 38th and Evan Freed took 42nd to complete the scoring lineup for the Hornets.
Thorp/Gilman finished 10th (238) and Stanley-Boyd was 12th (353). Sam Syryczuk (22nd), Riley Raether (48th) and Jacob Barth (49th) led the way for Thorp/Gilman while Travis Christoph (58th) was the top finisher for the Orioles.
The McDonell girls team finished in fourth place with 105 team points, two in front of Eau Claire Regis (107) as Colby/Abbotsford (74) won the team championship. Thorp/Gilman was ninth (234), Cadott finished 11th (262) and Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete.
Ellie Eckes was sixth (22:03.4) to lead the way for the Macks while Ann David was 14th and Elise Bormann came home 23rd. Anna Geissler was 31st and Alyssa Herr was 38th to round out the top five McDonell runners.
Molly Milliren finished 21st, Kate Schraufnagel was 44th and Brooke Webb was 47th to lead Thorp/Gilman while Meadow Barone (37th) and Lucy Lindeman (48th) led the Hornets.
Alba Rico Gil finished seventh and Janelle Schesel was 16th for Stanley-Boyd.
Fall Creek's Jenna Anders won the race in 19:40.1.
McDonell, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp/Gilman and many more teams will be in action next Saturday at Division 3 sectionals in Boyceville.
Boys Soccer
New Richmond 4, Chi-Hi 0
At New Richmond, the Cardinals fell to the Tigers in a nonconference game.
Chi-Hi plays at Hudson on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs.