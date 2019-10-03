OSSEO — The McDonell boys cross country team ran to victory on Thursday at the Osseo-Fairchild meet, winning with a team score of 69 points.
The Macks beat out Augusta (96) and Eau Claire Regis (106) for the title as Cadott finished seventh (171).
Dan Anderson came home second for McDonell with a time of 17 minutes, 2.7 seconds as Eau Claire Regis' Andrew Schlitz (17:00.7) won the race. Joey Thaler was sixth, Luke Newton was 15th, Max Hauser came home 17th and Jake Siegenthaler was 29th for the Macks.
"It's great to see our kids making nice progress as we approach the championship portion of the season," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. "Having Joe Thaler back and knocking off No. 9 (state) ranked Regis was a good indicator of what our guys are capable of if we stay healthy and focused these final weeks."
Cadott's Peter Weir finished in third place (17:34.7) while Tad Weiss was 33rd and Eddie Mittermeyer came home 37th for the Hornets.
McDonell's Ellie Eckes finished sixth (21:42.2) in the girls race as the Macks were eighth in the team standings with 135 points. Cameron (51) topped Fall Creek (94) for first and Cadott ran incomplete. Ann David (19th), Elise Bormann (31st), Anna Geissler (36th) and Alyssa Herr (47th) were the top finishing runners for the Macks.
"Our girls were solid today and should continue to drop chunks of time in the coming weeks," Bushland said.
Meadow Barone (26th) and Lucy Lindeman (46th) were the top runners for the Hornets.
Bloomer boys second at Ladysmith
At Ladysmith, Jaden Halom and Jaden Ryan led the way to a second place finish for Bloomer.
Halom was second individually with a time of 19 minutes, 30.9 seconds while Ryan was one spot behind in 19:40.5 as the Blackhawks finished with 60 points as Chequamegon (30) won the team competition. Evan Rogge was 16th, Jackson Jones finished 19th and Dominick Meisner came home 22nd to round out the scoring runners for the 'Hawks. Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Tyler Dixon was 35th and Jimmy Kane was 41st for the Knights, who ran incomplete. Chequamegon's Ian Oswald won the race in 19:23.3.
The Bloomer girls were third in the team standings with 75 points as Hayward (26) took home that title. Kylie Culver finished 16th for Bloomer while Vanessa Jenneman and Grace Anderson were 17th and 18th, respectively. Maggie Sarauer was 21st and Brooke Wittrock came home 32nd for the 'Hawks. Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Jaiden Cornell finished in 13th place while the Knights ran incomplete. Hayward's Eliana Malnourie won in 21:15.7.
Volleyball
Wausau West 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Wausau, the Warriors swept the Cardinals in a nonconference contest (22-25, 20-25, 15-25).
Sami Perlberg had seven kills for the Cardinals (14-13) while Madie Gardow added six. Riley Hinke had 18 assists with Isabelle Eslinger and Perlberg each having 12 digs.
McDonell 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1
At Osseo, the Macks stayed unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt Conference play with a four-set win over the Thunder (25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 25-21).
Olivia Mlsna had 33 digs and three aces for the Macks (24-8, 5-0) while Maggie Craker had 44 assists, 22 digs, and four aces. Ella Haley and Lauryn Deetz had 11 and 10 digs, respectively, while Shanen Rice had 26 digs and a pair of aces. Sidney Rice chipped in with 13 kills while Kait Ortmann had seven kills and two blocks. Destiny Baughman and Rachel Smiskey had 13 and nine kills, respectively, with Smiskey adding five blocks.
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0
At Cadott, the Hornets fell in straight sets to the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup (19-25, 24-26, 17-25).
Autumn Bremness led the Hornets with 11 kills while Elly Eiler added nine digs and nine kills. Lauryn Goettl had 11 digs and Abby Eiler had a team-high 29 assists for the Hornets.
Altoona 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
At Stanley, the Orioles fell to the Railroaders in a Western Cloverbelt contest (18-25, 27-25, 25-12, 25-16).
Emily Brenner had a team-high 12 kills for Stanley-Boyd (3-16, 0-5). Hannah Hause added six kills for the Orioles while Kayte Licht had 33 digs.