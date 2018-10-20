BOYCEVILLE — The McDonell cross country team will send both its boys and girls teams to next weekend's Division 3 state cross country championships in Wisconsin Rapids after strong performances at Saturday's Division 3 sectionals in Boyceville.
The boys won the team championship in convincing fashion while the girls took second to Glenwood City in a strong performance to move on.
The McDonell boys had three of the top-five finishers to lead the way in the team's return to state. Charlie Bleskachek finished third with a time of 17 minutes, 40.7 seconds and was followed by Joe Thaler in fourth (17:47.6) and Sean Craker in fifth (17:53.1). Luke Newton and Max Hauser also finished near the front, taking 15th and 16th respectively, to round out the scoring runners for the victorious Macks. The team's 36 points were well in front of Clear Lake (101) in second.
Depth was also a big part of the girls team's advancement. Lydia Fish led the charge with a fourth-place finish (20:51.7) with Ann David taking 17th, Ellie Eckes one spot behind in 18th, Elise Bormann finishing 24th and Anna Geissler coming home in 28th as McDonell finished with 63 points, trailing Glenwood City (40) but solidly in front of Colfax (88) for the final team qualification spot.
"Great effort by everyone in tough conditions," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. "Super impressed with how well our kids handled the weather and stress of a sectional. The guys were dominant today and the girls really came through, each of them.
"It's a great day for McDonell cross country."
The Cadott boys finished in 12th place as a team (323) with Thorp taking 15th (396). Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn each ran as incomplete teams. Stanley-Boyd senior Dalton McDermond finished in 10th place in 18:19.4, one spot behind the final individual qualifying spot claimed by Eau Claire Regis' Andrew Schlitz. Cadott's Zak Drew finished 39th to lead the Hornets, Thorp's Thomas Stewart was 63rd, Lake Holcombe's Jack Porter took 106th and New Auburn's Remington Robey came home 108th as the top-finishing runners for their respective boys teams.
The Thorp girls finished seventh (146) with Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe each running incomplete.
Lake Holcombe's Orianna Lebal finished in sixth place (21:08.8) and advanced to state for the second year in a row. Thorp's Molly Milliren was 13th to lead the Cardinals while Mya Warwick finished 19th for Lake Holcombe.
Meadow Barone was the top finisher for Cadott in 29th with Jade Frederickson taking 63rd to lead Stanley-Boyd.
Bloomer's Michaelsen wins Division 2 sectional championship
At Hammond, Cole Michaelsen ran to a sectional title and will be joined by teammate Alex Conrad at next week's state championships.
Michaelsen won the race in 16:36.6, nearly a minute in front of second place Jakob Eggen of Saint Croix Central (17:32.3) while Conrad took fourth (17:49.1). Austin Thur finished 26th as well for the Blackhawks, who were fifth as a team with 141 points. Osceola (412) and Saint Croix Central (91) were the top-two finishing teams.
Emily Freagon finished 29th in the girls race to lead the Blackhawk girls, who were eighth as a team with 237 points. Osceola (56) and Hayward (63) had the top team spots while Saint Croix Central's Marie Hamlin (19:06.8) won the race.
Volleyball
Wausau West 3, Chi-Hi 2
At Wausau, the sixth-seeded Cardinals fell in five sets to the third-seeded Warriors in a Division 1 regional final (19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 12-15).
Lacey O'Donnell led a balanced effort at the net for the Cardinals with 13 kills. Caelan Givens had 12 kills, Bayleigh Crawford chipped in with 11 kills and Madie Gardow had 10 kills for Chi-Hi. Addy Bengtson had a team-high 44 assists, while Sophie Heller and O'Donnell had 32 and 30 digs, respectively.
Wausau West advances to face second seed Stevens Point on Thursday in the sectional semifinals.
