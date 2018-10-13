COLBY — The McDonell boys cross country team ran to a conference championship on Saturday at the Cloverbelt Conference championship meet in Colby.
The girls ran to a second-place finish.
"It was an overall great team effort," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. "I give them a lot of credit for executing a good race plan."
The boys' 55 points edged Altoona (58) for the team title.
Joe Thaler won the individual title for McDonell finishing the course in 18 minutes, and 9.2 seconds.
The Macks had three of the top five finishers. Sean Craker took third (18:23.9) and Charlie Bleskachek came in fifth (18:26.1).
Luke Newton (23) and Max Hauser (25) completed the scoring runners for McDonell.
Cadott took sixth with 187 points as James Pfeiffer took 18th (19:25.7) to lead the Hornets.
Dalton McDermond led Stanley-Boyd with a 13th-place finish completing the race in 18:57.4. The Stanley-Boyd boys ran incomplete.
Thorp took 10th as a team with 255 points. The Cardinals were led by Thomas Stewart finishing 30th.
The McDonell girls' 62 points were behind Colby/Abbotsford which totaled 54 points for the team championship.
Lydia Fish led the Macks, finishing in third with a time of 21:41.8.
The trio of Ellie Eckes, Ann David and Elise Bormann finished 15th through 17th. Eckes finished in 23:28.7, David in 23:21.8 and Bormann completed the course in 23:58.1.
The final scoring runner for McDonell was Anna Geissler who took 22nd.
Meadow Barone lead Cadott with a 20th-place finish in 24:10.2.
Stanley-Boyd's lone runner was Jade Fredrickson was completed the course in 27:26.1 for 53rd place.
Thorp's Falon Immormino took seventh and Molly Milliren finished in 12th.
Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and Thorp ran incomplete.
The Macks, Hornets, Orioles and Cardinals will run in a Division 3 sectional at Boyceville on Saturday.
"If they both run as well as we did today next weekend (at sectionals) both teams will have a really good chance of advancing to the state meet," Bushland said. "We feel we are in the mix and if everybody stays healthy and goes into (next week) with the same mindset and runs up to our potential good things are going to happen."
Behling takes third at BRC championship meet
At Lake Wissota golf course Ella Behling finished third for the Chi-Hi girls cross country team in the Big Rivers Conference Championship Meet on Saturday.
Behling completed the course in 19 :40.4.
The girls team finished fourth in the event with 105 points. Menomonie claimed the team title with 60 points.
Haley Mason came in 6th finishing in 19:52.2 for the Cardinals.
To complete scoring runners, Gabrielle Switzer took 25th (21:10.0), Tess Pitsch finished 35th (21:42.6) and Hannah Sillman came in 36th (21:43.5)
Jillian Heth of Eau Claire Memorial took the top spot individually running the race in 19:17.4.
The boys team took seventh with 186 points with Hudson totaling 35 points to take the team title.
Eau Claire Memorial's Zak Sather won the individual championship completing the race in 16:13.5.
Benjaminn Lemay led the Cardinals with a 26th place finish. He ran the race in 17:54.3. Ryan Beranek took 33rd (18:33.0) and Mitchell Vanyo finishd in 18:51.8 for 39th.
Noah Raffunder in 43rd (18:57.7) and Christian Aronsen in 45th (19:01.4) completed the scoring runners for Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals will run at a Division 1 sectional in Menomonie on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
New Richmond 5, Chi-Hi 2
At New Richmond, the Cardinals fell in a nonconference game to the Tigers to close the regular season.
