LOYAL — The McDonell boys and girls cross country teams each ran to team victory on Tuesday at the Loyal/Greenwood Invitational Cross Country Meet.
The boys won the championship with 64 team points, in front of Altoona (87) and the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts (100) at the top of the standings while the girls were victorious with 57 points, also ahead of the Railroaders (80) and Lightning Bolts (94).
Charlie Bleskachek won the boys race with a top time of 18 minutes, 6.1 seconds to lead the pack for the Macks. Joe Thaler took second (18:17.5) while Sean Craker was fifth (18:44.3), Luke Newton finished 25th and Max Hauser came home 37th to round out the scoring runners for the Macks.
“The kids did nice job running under adverse conditions,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said, noting the soggy course conditions and both races being run at the same time.
The McDonell girls had five runners in the top-27 places, led by Lydia Fish in fourth place (22:20.9). Ann David (23:02.6) and Ellie Eckes (23:04.3) were eighth and ninth, respectively with Elise Bormann 17th and Anna Geissler 27th.
Stanley-Boyd ran as an incomplete team with Dalton McDermond taking 16th as the top finisher for the Orioles. Thorp took seventh as a team with 185 points with Thomas Stewart (15th) and Riley Raether (24th) leading the way.
The Stanley-Boyd and Thorp girls each ran incomplete with Kelli Shilts (33rd) as the top finisher for the Orioles and Molly Milliren (12th) finishing near the front for the Cardinals.
Lake Holcombe’s Lebal fifth at Bruce
At Bruce, Lake Holcombe’s Orianna Lebal ran to a fifth-place finish to lead the Chieftains at the Bruce Cross Country Invitational.
Lebal finished with a time of 22:17.3 as Flambeau’s Rachel Lawton (21:04.6) won the race. The Cadott girls took sixth in the team standings with 151 points, led by Meadow Barone (22nd). Mckenzie Frank was 78th to lead New Auburn with both the Trojans and Chieftains running incomplete. Phillips won the girls team title with 51 points.
Cadott’s James Pfeiffer finished sixth in the boys race (19:05.8) and Andy Hinzmann was 20th as the Hornets took seventh in the team standings with 146 points. Remington Robey was 90th for New Auburn and Jack Porter was 103rd for Lake Holcombe, as both ran incomplete.
Solon Springs (74 points) edged Phillips (79) for the team title.
Volleyball
Cornell 0-3 at Elmwood
At Elmwood, the Chiefs went 0-3 in a quad.
Cornell fell to Independence (17-25, 15-25), Gilmanton (23-25, 20-25) and Greenwood (13-25, 14-25).
Erin Crowell led Cornell (1-3) with seven kills while Bryanna Bonander had 13 assists and four aces. Tara Popp and Jenna Sadler each had 16 digs for the Chiefs.
Cornell hosts Flambeau on Sept. 4.
Boys soccer
Rice Lake 3, Chi-Hi 1
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals were defeated in a Big Rivers Conference game.
Loren Beaudette scored in the seventh minute on an assist from Julius Berge for the only Chi-Hi goal.
The Cardinals were slightly out shot (13-11) for the game by the Warriors.
Chi-Hi (0-3, 0-1) is back in action on Thursday when they host Eau Claire Memorial.
