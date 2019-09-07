ELCHO — The McDonell football team pulled away to a 30-14 victory over White Lake/Elcho on Saturday afternoon in an 8-man matchup.
Tanner Opsal threw for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns while running for 73 yards and two scores for the Macks (2-1). Kendren Gullo caught seven passes for 134 yards and both touchdown throws from Opsal.
Opsal connected with Gullo on a 56-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie before Opsal's 1-yard touchdown run late sealed the victory.
McDonell is off until playing at Chequamegon on Friday, Sept. 20.
Cross Country
Chi-Hi's Behling seventh at Husky invite
At Eau Claire, Ella Behling finished seventh to lead Chi-Hi at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational.
Behling finished the girls race in 19 minutes, 54.3 seconds as Hudson's Rachel Ball earned the win (18:44.0). Haley Mason took 11th, Brooklyn Sandvig was 32nd, Lydia Fish came home 43rd and Gabrielle Sweitzer was 59th to round out the scoring runners for the Cardinals. As a team Chi-Hi took sixth with 150 team points as Hudson (76) won the title.
Benjamin Lemay ran to a 25th place finish to lead the Chi-Hi boys as La Crosse Logan's Zach Slevin won the race in 15:27.3. Noah Graffunder took 60th, Ryan Beranek was 64th while Kansas Smith and Logan Scott took 70th and 71st, respectively.
River Falls won the team title with 56 points as Chi-Hi took 11th (286).
Chi-Hi returns to action Tuesday at an invite hosted by Rice Lake.
Volleyball
McDonell 4-1 at Aquinas invite
At La Crosse, the Macks won four of five matchups at the Aquinas invitational.
McDonell defeated Eleva-Strum (25-18, 25-11), Onalaska Luther (25-18 25-21), Elk Mound (25-23 25-23) and Arcadia (25-18, 25-21) and fell to the hosts (20-25, 19-25).
Destiny Baughman led the way for the Macks (8-4) with 27 kills while adding five aces. Olivia Mlsna had 40 digs and Maggie Craker had a big day with 14 aces, 11 kills, 76 assists and 29 digs. Sidney Rice had 20 kills, Shanen Rice chipped in with 16 digs and Ella Haley had five aces, 10 kills and 16 digs. Rachel Smiskey and Kait Ortmann had 19 and 12 kills, respectively.
McDonell opens Western Cloverbelt Conference play on Thursday at home against Eau Claire Regis. The Macks will honor the program's 1999 and 2009 state championship teams during the evening.
Boys Soccer
Superior 2, Chi-Hi 1
At Dorais Field, the Spartans doubled up the Cardinals.
Jordan Simonson scored for Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals play at West Salem on Monday.