Four players scored at least eight points for the McDonell girls basketball team on Saturday in a 76-24 victory over Flambeau on Saturday afternoon at McDonell.
Lauryn Deetz led all scorers with 21 points for the Macks (8-4) while Anna Geissler added 19 points including five 3-pointers. Maggie Craker scored 15 and Marley Hughes added eight points in the victory as the Macks jumped out to a 52-7 lead at halftime.
Kristen Lawton scored 13 points for Flambeau (7-4).
McDonell hosts Neillsville on Monday.