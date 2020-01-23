The McDonell girls basketball team took care of its own business and got a little help to move into a tie atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference on Thursday.
Three players finished with at least 13 points as McDonell beat Thorp 58-47 to go with Altoona knocking off league-leading Fall Creek 55-49 to help the Macks move into a tie with the Crickets atop the standings.
Lauryn Deetz led McDonell (10-4, 7-1) with 16 points while Maggie Craker and Anna Geissler each added 13 points and Marley Hughes scored eight in the victory. The win was McDonell's fifth in a row and seventh in its last eight games.
Kaytlyn Stunkel scored a game-high 17 points for the Cardinals (3-7, 2-6) while Brittney Rosemeyer and Brianna Horn each chipped in with nine points.
The Macks will get the chance to take first place outright on Tuesday when McDonell plays at Fall Creek while Thorp plays at Stanley-Boyd on the same evening.
Bruce 39, Cornell 37
At Bruce, the Chiefs fell in the final seconds of an East Lakeland Conference matchup with the Red Raiders.
Erin Crowell scored 15 points and Bryanna Bonander added 12 points for the Chiefs (4-9, 3-4).
Calle Strom led Bruce (7-7, 5-3) with 12 points.
Cornell hosts Eau Claire Immanuel on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 37, Hayward 34
At Hayward, the Blackhawks earned a Heart O'North Conference win over the Hurricanes.
Austin Thur had a game-high 16 points for the Blackhawks (7-4, 5-3) including four 3-pointers made. Leif Iverson scored eight points and Fritz Ullom added seven in the victory.
Austin Wessel scored 11 points for Hayward (4-8, 2-6).
Bloomer plays at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Saturday.
Wrestling
Cadott 56, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 18
At Cadott, the Hornets pinned the Orioles in a Cloverbelt Conference dual.
Steven Pfieffer (182 pounds), Gavin Tegels (195), Brayden Sonnentag (106), Kaleb Sonnentag (120), Tristan Drier (132), Dawson Webster (145) and Brady Spaeth (170) earned pinfall wins for the Hornets. Cole Pfeiffer (138) and Nelson Wahl (152) won their matchups by major decision for Cadott.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner (126) and Preston Potaczek (160) won by pinfall, while Alexander Nitz earned a decision win.
Both teams are back in action on Saturday as Cadott competes at Arcadia and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee is at Wausau East.
Bloomer/Colfax 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 18
At Colfax, the Raptors won a Heart O'North Conference dual.
Picking up pinfall victories for Bloomer/Colfax were Mitch Harmon (170), Colin Bohl (182), Brison Tuschl (106), Alex Poirier (120) and Isaac LaGesse (126). Sawyer Best earned a technical fall win at 132 pounds and Bowen Rothbauer won his 160 match by decision.
Bloomer/Colfax wrestles at Shell Lake on Saturday.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 8, Menomonie 0
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Cardinals scored eight goals in the second period of a Big Rivers Conference win over the Mustangs.
Isaac Frenette netted a hat trick for the Cardinals (12-4, 5-3) while Sawyer Bowe and Isaac Lindstrom each added two goals. Ben Steinmetz, Brady Fixmer and Isaac Small each scored as well for the Cardinals.
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 23 shots he faced to earn the shutout.
Chi-Hi plays at Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
At Black River Falls, the Sabers fell in a nonconference matchup.
Black River Falls (5-8-0) scored one goal in each period of the victory.
Caroline O'Dell made 21 saves in goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-9-2).
The Sabers play at St. Croix Valley on Tuesday.