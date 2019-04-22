EAU CLAIRE— McDonell/Regis' Adam Waldusky finished tied for second individually for the Saints' boys golf team at a Cloverbelt Conference meet at Princeton Valley Golf Course on Monday.
Waldusky shot a 45 in the 9-hole event to tie for second with Neillsville/Loya's Ryan Peters and Fall Creek's Ariel Heuer, coming in six shots behind medalist Jared Weber of Neillsville/Loyal.
Myles Fish and Oliver Shakal (48) were tied for eighth, Fletcher Theisen (50) tied for 16th and Isaac Petersilka (56) finished in 32nd place.
The Saints combined for a third-place finish with a scored of 191, behind Osseo-Farchild (189) and meet winner Neillsville/Loyal (182).
Cadott was led by Coy Bowe who placed seventh with a scored of 47. Zak Schofield finished 16th, Sam Briggs tied for 27th, Cole Sopiarz 33rd, and Brant Bowe 39th.
The Hornets came in fourth at a team with score of 209.
Mason Felmlee shot a 48 to tie for eighth to lead Stanley-Boyd. The Orioles scored 224 to finish ninth.
Milo Koenig came in a tied for 20th, Carson Hause tied for 35th, and Quentin Wellsandt and Hunter Metzer each finished 46th for the Orioles.
Thorp carded a 229 to take 12th. Jon Slagoski shot a 51 to tie for 18th. Alex Tyznik was a stroke back at 20th with Riley Frankenwicz coming in with group in 23rd place. Austin Gosney took 51st to round out the Cardinals golfers.