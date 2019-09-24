CADOTT — McDonell's Dan Anderson ran to victory on Tuesday at the Cadott Cross Country Invitational hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
Anderson won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 33.7 seconds to lead Neillsville/Granton's Taylor Lowry (17:44.1) and Cadott's Peter Weir (18:02.1) to the finish line.
Max Hauser took 18th, Caleb Thornton was 22nd, Jake Siegenthaler came home 24th and Petr Zelenka was 45th for the Macks as they were fourth in the team standings with 108 points, two behind the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts (106) for third. Marathon won the team title with 67 points over Augusta (87) while Cadott was fifth (117), Lake Holcombe/Cornell was 10th (258) and Stanley-Boyd came home 12th (333).
Tad Weiss (21st), Zach Morgal (25th), Eddie Mittermeyer (33rd) and Brayden Sonnentag (37th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Hornets. Jimmy Kane finished 47th to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell, followed closely by Blake Anders (51st), Austin Bowe (54st) and Tyler Dixon (58th). Travis Christoph led Stanley-Boyd with a 41st place finish.
Ellie Eckes finished in sixth place to lead the McDonell girls to a sixth place finish as a team. Eckes came home with a time of 22:29.1 as Augusta's Bailey Peterson (21:10.7) won the race. Ann David was 11th, Elise Bormann finished 31st and Anna Geissler came home 35th to lead McDonell as the Macks ended with 117 team points. Marathon (45) won the girls title over Colby/Abbotsford (73) with Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd each running incomplete.
Alba Rico Gil (ninth) and Janelle Schesel (13th) led Stanley-Boyd, Jaiden Cornell finished 18th for Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Meadow Barone (27th) was the top finisher for the host Hornets.
Chi-Hi's Mason, Behling finish third, sixth
At Hudson, the Chi-Hi duo of Haley Mason and Ella Behling finished near the front at the Hudson invite.
Mason finished third in 20:59.8 and Ella Mason was sixth with a time of 21:41.7 for the Cardinals as they were fifth as a team with 97 points. Lydia Fish was 23rd, Tess Pitsch came home 31st and Gabrielle Sweitzer was 34th for the Cardinals. Hudson's Alicia Belany won the race as the Raiders also took the team title with 37 points.
Ben LeMay finished 11th for the Chi-Hi boys as they were seventh in the team standings with 171 points. Ryan Beranek was 29th, Noah Graffunder came home 38th, Noah McGivern was 44th and Logan Scott ran to a 57th-place finish as the top-five runners for Chi-Hi.
Hudson's Noah Lundeen (17:32.9) won the individual race and New Richmond (56) edged Hastings, Minn. (61) for the team title.
Bloomer's Halom 10th at John Woodbury invite
At Lake Nebagamon, Jaden Halom finished 10th for the Bloomer boys cross country team at the John Woodbury Invitational.
Halom finished with a time of 19:19.4 for the Blackhawks while Jaden Ryan was 31st, Dominick Meisner was 54th and Evan Rogge was 56th. Bloomer finished 10th as a boys team with 195 points as Northwestern (57) won the team title and Solon Springs' Owen Dickenson (17:39.0) won the race.
Grace Anderson (30th), Kylie Culver (40th) and Vanessa Jenneman (44th) led the Bloomer girls team to a 12th place finish with 220 team points. Cameron (76) won the girls team championship and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Natalie Poppe (21:22.6) won the girls race.
Volleyball
Marshfield 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Marshfield, the Cardinals fell in straight sets to the Tigers.
Sami Perlberg and Jennah Johnson each had five kills while Maddy Bauer had 20 assists for the Cardinals. Perlberg and Ella Hutzler had 16 and 15 digs, respectively, for Chi-Hi.
Bloomer 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
At Chetek, the Blackhawks rolled to a Heart O'North Conference victory (25-16, 25-12, 25-11) in straight sets.
Larissa Fossum had a team-best 11 ills followed by six from Emma Krejci for Bloomer. Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 16 and 12 assists, respectively, and Emma Seibel and Fossum each had two aces. Josie Kostner led Bloomer with 16 digs while Jarr and Fossum each added nine.