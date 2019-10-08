It will be winner take all on Thursday night for the Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball championship.
McDonell improved to 6-0 with a straight set win over Cadott on Tuesday (25-16, 25-15, 25-18), setting up the de facto conference title match with also unbeaten in league play Fall Creek.
Haley Rawhouser led McDonell (30-8, 6-0) with three aces while Olivia Mlsna and Lauryn Deetz had two aces apiece and nine and seven digs, respectively. Maggie Craker had 24 assists and went over the 3,000-assist mark for her career while adding 14 digs and five kills. Ella Haley and Shanen Rice had 12 and 10 digs, respectively, while Kait Ortmann had six kills and four digs.
Rachel Smiskey and Destiny Baughman had nine and eight kills, respectively, in the win for the Macks.
The Macks and Crickets face off on Thursday in Fall Creek.
Cornell 3, Bruce 0
At Bruce, the Chiefs picked up an East Lakeland Conference victory in straight sets (25-11, 25-21, 25-23).
Cornell is off until playing at the Gilman invite on Saturday.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi's Ripley ties for 31st at Division 1 sectional
At Stevens Point, Kaileigh Ripley shot a 108 to finish in a tie for 31st place for the Cardinals at Stevens Point Country Club.
Ripley tied with Marshfield's Anna Weis for 31st as Tomah's Brin Neumann carded an 82 to earn medalist honors with New Richmond's Jessica Hagman second (84).
Tomah also won the team title with a 360, followed by Stevens Point (363) in second.
Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee 35th at Division 2 sectional
At Prairie du Chien, freshman Emma Felmlee shot a 118 to finish in 35th at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Edgewood Sacred Heart's Grace Welch took first place with an 80, followed by Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Ariel Heuer in second with an 84.
Edgewood Sacred Heart won the sectional title with a 351, followed by Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek in second with a 403.
Cross Country
McDonell's Anderson, boys team win at Owen-Withee
At Owen, Dan Anderson won the boys race as the McDonell boys won the team title.
Anderson ran to the win in 16 minutes, 50.9 seconds as the Macks had five of the top-nine finishers to finish with 28 points. Joey Thaler was fourth, Luke Newton finished sixth, Max Hauser was eighth and Jake Siegenthaler was ninth to finish as the scoring runners with Caleb Thornton just outside the top ten in 11th. Cadott finished second to the Macks with 56 points, led by Peter Weir in third place (16:59.0). Zach Morgan was 10th, Tad Weiss came home 12th, Eddie Mittermeyer was 14th and Brayden Sonnentag was 17th for the Hornets.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell was fifth (119) with Austin Bowe (15th) and Blake Anders (16th) leading the way. Tyler Dixon (25th), Jimmy Kane (28th) and Jack Porter (45th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Knights. Thorp/Gilman (126) was sixth, led by Sam Syryczuk (13th) and Riley Raether (18th). Jacob Barth (30th), Braxton Stark (34th) and Wyatt Luzinski (42nd) rounded out Thorp/Gilman's scoring runners. New Auburn ran incomplete, led Mitchel Calkins in 37th.
The McDonell girls were second (38), five points behind winning Osseo-Fairchild (33). Thorp/Gilman (100) was fourth, Cadott (101) was fifth while Lake Holcombe/Cornell ran incomplete.
Ann David (21:45.4) and Ellie Eckes (21:52.0) were fourth and fifth, respectively, while Elise Bormann was 10th, Anna Geissler finished 11th and Alyssa Herr was 14th for the Macks. Lucy Lindeman (16th), Jessica Klucas (17th), Meadow Barone (22nd), Kaileigh Tice (23rd) and Jasmine Horvat (39th) were the scoring runners for the Hornets. Thorp/Gilman's Brooke Webb (18th), Abby Krug (19th), Kate Schraufnagel (20th), Mikayla Waichulis (26th) and Chloe Faude (33rd) were the scoring runners for the team.
Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won the race in 20:00.0.
Bloomer boys second at Hayward
At Hayward, the Blackhawk boys finished second to Northwestern at the Hayward invite.
Jaden Halom and Jaden Ryan finished sixth and seventh, respectively, to lead Bloomer as the team finished with 73 points behind the winning Tigers (35). Evan Rogge was 14th, Parker Ruff finished 24th and Dominic Meisner was 29th to round out the scoring runners for Bloomer. Washburn's Sam Borchers won the race in 18:53.3.
Vanessa Jenneman finished 30th to lead the Bloomer girls team. Maggie Sarauer (36th), Grace Anderson (41st), Samantha Buchholtz (53rd) and Emily Freagon (54st) rounded out the scoring runners for the 'Hawks, who were sixth (168) as Hayward (57) won the team title. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lana Blumer (21:49.7) won the race.
Boys Soccer
River Falls 5, Chi-Hi 1
At Dorais Field, the Wildcats topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire North on Thursday.