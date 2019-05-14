Three teams can lay claim to the Western Cloverbelt Conference softball championship this spring as a 14-5 win by McDonell over Stanley-Boyd combined with a 3-2 walk-off win by Altoona over Thorp created a three-way tie atop the standings to end the regular season.
Maggie Craker was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in at the plate while striking out 10 in a complete-game win for the Macks against the Orioles in Stanley. Cassie Sorensen was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Carly Jenson had two hits including a double and scored three runs while Shanen Rice and Olivia Mlsna were each 2-for-5.
Jessica Eisenreich, Kaitlyn Ortmann and Lauryn Deetz had two RBIs apiece for the Macks, who overcame an early 2-0 deficit with five runs in the second and three runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Jada Nye was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, Arianna Mason was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Bailey Straskowski doubled and drove in one for the Orioles.
In Altoona, the Rails scored all three runs in the bottom of the seventh, winning on a walk-off hit by Karly Maurina.
Hailey Zurakowski homered and Alexa Hanson had a double and drove in one for the Cardinals. Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out eight while allowing two earned runs in 6.1 innings.
The Macks, Cardinals and Railroaders each finish with 12-2 records in league play and with 1-1 records against each other.
Northwestern 6, Bloomer 5 (8 inn.)
At Maple, the Tigers and Blackhawks went to extra innings for the second time this season before the home team prevailed in walk-off fashion.
Sammy Buchholtz and Shantelle Ruf each had two hits with Ruf driving in two on two solo home runs for Bloomer. Ashley Poirier and Emily Kuehl each had doubles for the Blackhawks, who trailed 5-4 entering the sixth before a run tied the game.
Northwestern and Bloomer share the Heart O’North Conference title, each with 13-1 records in league play.
Cadott 3, Fall Creek 1
At Cadott, the Hornets scored the first three runs in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Jen Sonnentag was 4-for-4 with four stolen bases and two runs scored for the Hornets. Meadow Barone added two runs batted in for Cadott.
MaKenna Barone struck out six in a complete-game win.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 27, Winter 12 (5 inn.)
At Winter, the Knights prevailed in a slugfest over the Warriors.
Chianna Graves finished 4-for-5, Carly Vavra had two hits and Lily Werner was 1-for-2 for the Knights (9-1).
Abby Clark struck out four in four innings to earn the win in the circle. The Knights scored seven runs in each of the first three innings.
Boys Golf
Nelson leads Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial invite
At Eau Claire, Alex Nelson shot an 81 including a 39 on the back nine to lead the Cardinals at an invite at Wild Ridge Golf Course.
Brett Elkin carded an 88, Aiden McCauley shot a 91 and Collin Albright finished with a 96 as the Cardinals were eighth as a team with a 356.
Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick carded a 70 to earn medalist honors and Rice Lake won the team title with a 299.
McDonell/Regis’ Petersilka seventh at Cloverbelt championship
At Black River Falls, Isaac Petersilka took seventh with an 88 to lead the Saints at Skyline.
Neillsville/Loyal’s Ryan Peters earned medalist honors with an 82 while his team also took home the team title with a 341. McDonell/Regis was third (368), Cadott took fourth (381), Thorp was sixth (422) and Stanley-Boyd finished 10th (431).
Myles Fish shot an 89 to tie with several including Thorp’s Alex Tyznik for eighth place, Adam Waldusky carded a 94 and Oliver Shakal finished with a 97. Cadottt’s Zak Schofield shot a 91 and tied with Thorp’s Jon Slagoski for 12th, Coy Bowe and Cole Sopiarz each shot a 95 and Sam Briggs had a 100 to round out scoring golfers for the Hornets.
Riley Frankewicz shot a 108 and Tyler Buss carded a 134 for Thorp.
Milo Koenig led Stanley-Boyd with a 99, followed by Mason Femlee (100), Brandon Buck (114), Carsen Hause and Hunter Metzner (118).
Neillsville/Loyal won the season-long standings crown and Neillsville/Loyal’s Jared Weber was the individual player of the year.
Baseball
Stanley-Boyd 13, McDonell 3 (6 inn.)
At Stanley, the Orioles had 11 hits in a 10-run Western Cloverbelt win over the Macks.
Noah Gillingham, Brady Potaczak, Collin Kaz and Bryce Lingen each had two hits for Stanley-Boyd with Potaczek and Lingen driving in two runs each. Carter Vait scored three runs and the Orioles scored seven runs in the second inning.
Noah Hanson had a hit, drew two walks and scored one run for the Macks.
Hayward 12, Bloomer 0
At Bloomer, the Hurricanes blanked the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North matchup.
Cole Schwab was 3-for-3 for Bloomer.
Hayward scored three runs in the third and fifth innings before adding six in the seventh.
Fall Creek 8, Cadott 1
At Cadott, the Crickets wrapped up the Western Cloverbelt title as a six-run sixth helped them beat the Hornets.
Mason Poehls finished 2-for-3 for the Hornets while Ryan Sonnentag had a hit and scored the lone run for Cadott.
Gavin Scheppke was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in for Fall Creek.
Altoona 7, Thorp 6
At Altoona, the Railroaders scored a walk-off Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.
Ryan Stunkel had three hits including a home run to go with three runs batted in for the Cardinals.
Altoona raced out to a 5-1 lead after two innings before two-run third and fifth innings and one in the top of the sixth put Thorp up 6-5. Altoona scored one run in the bottom of the sixth and seventh.