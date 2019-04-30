The McDonell softball team scored a combined 27 runs on Tuesday in a Western Cloverbelt Conference doubleheader sweep of Osseo-Fairchild by scores of 15-0 in four innings and 12-3 at Casper Park.
A combined 10 runs in the first two innings set the tone in an abbreviated victory in the first game. Maggie Craker was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in while Cassie Sorensen doubled and scored twice and Jessica Eisenreich had a triple and three runs batted in for the Macks. Olivia Mlsna scored three runs and plated two runs while Shanen Rice added two RBIs. Craker struck out five in four innings on one-hit pitching.
Six runs in the top of the third inning broke open a scoreless game for the Macks on the way to the sweep. Mlsna, Newton and Craker each had two hits and combined for seven runs scored, Carly Jenson and Cassie Sorensen had three RBIs apiece and Rice had two hits for the Macks.
Craker allowed one earned run in a complete-game win, striking out three.
Bloomer 7-12, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-0
At Bloomer, pitching powered a Heart O’North sweep for the Blackhawks by scores of 7-0 and 12-0 in five innings.
Emily Kuehl allowed four hits while striking out 11 in a 7-0 shutout in the first game. Kenadi Poirier was 2-for-2 with a run batted in, Samantha Buchholtz doubled and drove in two and Shantelle Ruf plated two and had a double for the Blackhawks.
A pair of five-run innings early helped Bloomer cruise to a 12-0 win in five innings of the second game. Calley Olson struck out nine and worked around six walks while allowing one hit in five scoreless innings in the circle.
Ashley Poirier homered and drove in three, Kenadi Poirier had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs, Buchholtz had two hits and scored two runs, Rilee Luzinski had a double among her two hits and Annabelle Wittrock had a team-high three hits for the Blackhawks.
Cadott 13, Eau Claire Regis 9
At Cadott, the Hornets earned a win over the Ramblers in Western Cloverbelt action.
Megan Fasbender was 2-for-4 with a run scored while Calli Bremness and MaKenna Barone each scored three runs for the Hornets.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6, Prairie Farm 1
At Cornell, Izzy Clark had a big day at the plate and in the circle to lead the Knights to a win.
Clark finished 3-for-4 with a home run while pitching all seven innings, striking out 13 batters for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (4-1, 4-1).
Alyssa Helland and Erin Crowell were each 2-for-4 for the Knights.
Altoona 11-8, Stanley-Boyd 3-1
At Stanley, the Railroaders took two from the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader.
Altoona scored five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to break open a tie game on the way to an 11-3 win in the first game. Jada Nye and Josie Podalak each had two hits for the Orioles.
A five-run fourth in the second game helped the Railroaders earn a sweep with an 8-1 win. Podalak added two more hits and drove in a run for the Orioles.
Thorp 23-13, Fall Creek 6-5
At Fall Creek, the Cardinals scored 36 runs in a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader sweep of the Crickets.
Thorp pounded 25 hits as a part of a 23-6 win in five innings of the first game. Hailey Zurakowski and Brittany Rosemeyer each had four hits and combined for five runs batted in for the Cardinals. Cassidy Stroinski was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, Alex Hanson added two hits, Brooklyn Anderson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Paige Rhyner had two hits and three RBIs.
Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out three in three innings to earn the win in the first game.
Thorp scored 10 runs in the first three innings of a 13-5 win in the second game.
Rosemeyer added three hits in game two with a double and three RBIs. Danielle Stroinski, Cassidy Stroinski, Tyznik and Hanson each had two hits with Anderson, Danielle Stroinski and Tyznik doubling in the win.
Tyznik had 10 strikeouts in six innings while allowing one earned run in the circle.
Baseball
Chi-Hi 7, Eau Claire Memorial 3
At Casper Park, the Cardinals stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers play by topping the Old Abes.
Nolan Hutzler had two hits and scored two runs, as did Matt Pomietlo for the Cardinals.
Nate Custer struck out three while allowing one earned run in 5.1 innings to get the win.
Chi-Hi jumped on Eau Claire Memorial for five runs in the first before adding two more in the second.
Osseo-Fairchild 12, McDonell 3
At Casper Park, the Thunder pulled away from the Macks in Western Cloverbelt play.
Tanner Opsal had two hits while Chase Berg doubled and scored a run for McDonell.
Shaun Windhorst was 3-for-5, scored twice and plated two runs for the Thunder.
Osseo-Fairchild scored twice in the fifth and sixth innings before adding four runs in the seventh.
Stanley-Boyd 12, Altoona 8
At Stanley, the Orioles earned their first win of the season with a Western Cloverbelt triumph over the Railroaders.
Noah Gillingham was 4-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and an RBI for the Orioles (1-7, 1-5). Carter Vait scored three runs and walked twice, Collin Kaz drove in two and Bryce Lingen was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Lingen also picked up the win on the mound, striking out two in four innings.
Jake Nelson was 2-for-3 with three stolen bases for Altoona (8-2, 5-1).
Eau Claire Regis 14, Cadott 1
At Cadott, the Ramblers scored nine times in the third inning to help open up a Western Cloverbelt game with the Hornets.
Gavin Tegels had a hit and drove in Nelson Wahl in the third inning for the Hornets.
Ben Boda had three hits and drove in two for the Ramblers.
Northwestern 4, Bloomer 0
At Maple, the Blackhawks were shut out by the Tigers in a Heart O'North matchup.
Kaden Thurmond struck out five in three innings of work. Avery Macik, Ethan Rothbauer, Ty Davis and Trent Tozer each had a single.
Justin Sedin had 10 strikeouts for Northwestern (7-1, 6-0).
Bloomer (5-5, 1-5) hosts a doubleheader with Ladysmith on Friday.
Bruce 14, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3
At Cornell, the Red Raiders pulled away for an East Lakeland Conference win.
Ty Anderson was 3-for-3 and Wyatt Viegut added two hits for the Knights (2-3, 2-3).
Bruce scored six runs in the fourth inning after the Knights had tallied three runs in the bottom of the third to cut the Red Raider lead to 4-3.
Fall Creek 15, Thorp 5 (5 inn.)
At Fall Creek, eight runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth powered the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.
Isaac Soumis and Chris Komanec each finished 2-for-3 for Thorp while Komanec drove in two runs and Ryan Stunkel crossed home plate three times.
Marcus Cline homered and drove in four runs for the Crickets.
Boys Golf
Cadott, McDonell/Regis tie for third at Osseo
At Osseo, the Hornets and Saints tied for third place in the team standings at a Cloverbelt match at Osseo Golf Club.
Cadott and McDonell/Regis each finished with 182 as Neillsville/Loyal (167) edged Osseo-Fairchild (168) for first place.
Thorp’s Alex Tyznik shot a 40 to finish in third place, two strokes behind Osseo-Fairchild’s Drew Vold and Neillsville/Loyal’s Lucas Moseley.
Cadott’s Sam Briggs shot a 43 to tie for sixth place. Zak Schofield shot a 45 while Brent Bowe and Cole Sopiarz each finished with a 47.
Adam Waldusky, Myles Fish and Isaac Petersilka each shot a 44 for the Saints as Oliver Shakal carded a 50.
Stanley-Boyd’s Milo Koenig carded a 45, Brandon Buck shot a 55, Carsen Hause finished with a 58 and Mason Femlee had a 59 for the Orioles who shot a cumulative 217, good for 10th place.
Riley Frankewicz had a 50, Jon Slagoski carded a 51 and Austin Gosney shot a 74 for Thorp as the Cardinals took ninth with a 215.