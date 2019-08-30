MENOMONIE — The McDonell volleyball team finished 3-1 on the first day at the Sprawl tournament at UW-Stout.
McDonell defeated Athens (25-10, 25-9), D.C. Everest (25-23, 25-13) and Cameron (25-14, 25-22) and fell to Eau Claire Memorial (23-25, 23-25) in Friday's action. Olivia Mlsna had 33 digs, Maggie Craker led the team with 18 aces and 62 assists while adding 33 digs and Ella Haley had eight kills.
Shanen Rice had four aces, Destiny Baughman had a team-high 26 kills and Rachel Smiskey added 15 kills.
Chi-Hi finished 2-2 on the day, defeating Clayton (25-16, 25-13) and Barron (20-25, 25-21, 15-9) and falling to Oshkosh West (15-25, 12-25) and Colfax (23-25, 20-25).
Madie Gardow had 21 kills and Jayden Hodgson added 14 for the Cardinals (4-2). Alisia Palms led the team with 25 digs, Maddy Bauer had 58 assists and Ella Hutzler and Bauer each had seven assists on the day. Hutzler added 19 digs and Sami Perlberg had 13 digs and 12 kills for the Cardinals.
Both teams return to action on Saturday.
Bloomer splits matchups at Whitewater tourney
At Whitewater, the Blackhawks defeated Merrill (25-20, 22-25, 15-7) and fell to Union Grove (10-25, 17-25) on the first day of a tournament.
Emma Krejci had 10 kills and Larissa Fossum added seven for Bloomer (1-1). Josie Kostner had a team-high 29 digs while Fossum and Jordan Klima had two aces each. Rylie Jarr had 18 assists.
Bloomer continues the tournament on Saturday.
Girls Tennis
Chi-Hi's Buckli unbeaten on first day at Wausau West invite
At Wausau, Kaitlyn Buckli won all three of her No. 3 singles matchups for the Cardinals.
Buckli defeated Marshfield's Brooklyn Dillingen (6-0, 6-1), Wausau East's Emma Bunkelman (6-4, 7-6(2)) and Rhinelander's Taylor Riopel (7-6(6), 6-2) as a part of an unbeaten day.
Overall the Cardinals were 0-3 in team competition, losing to Marshfield 4-3, Rhinelander 6-1 and Wausau East 6-1. No. 2 Maria Friedel and the No. 2 doubles team of Chloe Adams and Madi Adams earned victories over the Tigers as well.
The Cardinals opened Big Rivers Conference play on Thursday with a 7-0 dual defeat to Hudson.
Chi-Hi returns to action at the invite on Saturday.