MENOMONIE — The McDonell volleyball team finished sixth out of 40 teams overall on the final day of the Sprawl tournament on Saturday at UW-Stout.
The Macks were 1-2 on Saturday, defeating Osceola (16-25, 25-21, 15-13) and falling to Saint Croix Falls (25-23, 19-25, 11-15) and Grantsburg (15-25, 12-25).
Olivia Mlsna had four aces and 32 digs while Maggie Craker had 12 kills, 49 assists and 28 digs for the Macks, who won three of four matchups on Friday at the tournament. Destiny Baughman had 18 kills while Rachel Smiskey added 13 kills and five solo blocks.
Chi-Hi went 2-1 on the second day. The Cardinals defeated Rice Lake (25-21, 25-11) and Cameron (25-22, 22-25, 15-11) and lost to New Richmond (23-25, 25-15, 12-15).
Jazmine Johnson led Chi-Hi with 18 kills while Madie Gardow and Sami Perlberg each added 13 and Jayden Hodgson had 11. Maddy Bauer had a team-high six aces to go with 64 assists. Aliisa Palms, Ella Hutzler and Isabelle Eslinger had five aces apiece while Palms and Perlberg each had 20 digs. Chi-Hi opened the tournament with a 2-2 record on Friday.
Chi-Hi (6-3) opens Big Rivers Conference play at home against Hudson on Thursday while McDonell (4-3) is off until a tournament at La Crosse Aquinas next Saturday.
Bloomer splits two matchups in Platteville
At Platteville, the Blackhawks defeated Tomahawk (25-16, 25-18) and lost to Platteville (16-25, 19-25) on the final day of a tournament.
Emma Krejci had 10 kills for Bloomer while Rylie Jarr had 15 assists, Jordan Kllima and Josie Kostner each had two aces and Kostner added 23 digs.
Bloomer (2-2) split its two matchups to start the tournament on Friday.
The Blackhawks compete in a quad at Cadott on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Chi-Hi's Adams' earn doubles win at Wausau West invite
At Wausau, Chloe and Madi Adams earned a doubles victory for the Cardinals on the final day at an invite.
The Adams' won their No. 2 doubles matchup over the Wausau West team of Madeleine Bizjak and Mia Hoehn (7-5, 6-4).
In team competition the Cardinals fell to the Warriors 6-1 and to Antigo 7-0.
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Tuesday.