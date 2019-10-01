THORP — The McDonell volleyball team remained unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt Conference play on Tuesday, sweeping Thorp in straight sets (25-11, 25-14, 25-13).
Olivia Mlsna had 13 digs while Maggie Craker had 26 assists, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks for the Macks (23-8, 4-0).
Kait Ortmann had three blocks while Shanen Rice and Ella Haley had three and two aces, respectively. Destiny Baughman had a team-high 12 kills to go with three blocks and eight digs while Rachel Smiskey added six kills and a block in the victory for the Macks.
Chi-Hi 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals picked up a four-set victory over the Red Raiders (23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11).
Sami Perlberg led Chi-Hi (14-12) with eight digs while Theresa Nichols and Madie Gardow each had six for the Cardinals.
Ella Hutzler had five aces and led the team with 18 digs with Perlberg chipping in with 16.
Bloomer 3, Spooner 0
At Spooner, the Blackhawks swept the Rails in a Heart O'North Conference matchup (25-7, 25-14, 25-5).
Nicole Breu led the Blackhawks with six kills while Emma Krejci and Larissa Fossum added five each. Rylie Jarr had 13 assists and six aces while Emma Seibel added five aces. Josie Kostner had a team-high 12 digs in the win.
Cadott 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2
At Cadott, the Hornets lost the first set but prevailed in five over the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt contest (17-25, 25-11, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13).
Makenna Barone led the Hornets with 15 kills, followed by 11 from Jada Kowalczyk and 10 by Elly Eiler with Autumn Bremness chipping in with seven kills and 12 digs. Abby Eiler had 12 assists, Ella had 12 digs and Lauryn Goettl led the way for the Hornets with 32 digs.
You have free articles remaining.
Cross Country
Bloomer boys second at Cumberland
At Barronett, Jaden Halom and Jaden Ryan led the 'Hawk boys team.
Halom and Ryan finished fifth and sixth, respectively, as the Blackhawks were second in the team standings with 53 points as Cameron won (42). Evan Rogge was 12th, Dominic Meisner finished 17th and Jackson Jones was 18th for the Blackhawks. Cameron's Josh Halverson won the race in 18 minutes, 21.5 seconds.
Grace Anderson was 17th in the girls race as Bloomer took third with 89 points as Cameron (23) was victorious. Kylie Culver (22nd), Vanessa Jenneman (26th), Maggie Sarauer (27th) and Samantha Buchholtz (28th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Blackhawks. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lana Blumer won the girls race in 21:14.8.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Cornell third at Flambeau
At Tony, Jaiden Cornell finished third to lead the Knights girls team.
Cornell finished in 23:51.1 as Flambeau's Kirsten Lawton won the race (21:48.5). Carly Vavra was 12th for the Knights, who ran incomplete, as Ladysmith (19) won the team title.
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell boys team finished second with 45 points as Ladysmith (15) won the team championship. Blake Anders (sixth) and Austin Bowe (seventh) led the Knights with Jimmy Kane (10th), Tyler Dixon (12th) and Jack Porter (18th) rounding out the scoring runners for the Knights.
Ladysmith's Pete West won the race in 19:32.3 as the Lumberjacks swept the top-five spots.
Boys Soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Old Abes blanked the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference contest.