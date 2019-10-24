The McDonell volleyball team advanced in the Division 4 playoffs with a straight-set win over Greenwood on Thursday evening in a regional semifinal matchup (25-12, 25-8, 25-13).
The second-seeded Macks (35-10) will host third-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Saturday night for a regional title.
Olivia Mlsna and Lauryn Deetz had 15 and 11 digs, respectively, for McDonell. Maggie Craker had six aces, four kills, 37 assists and 12 digs while Ella Haley had four aces, three kills and eight digs. Kait Ortmann had 13 kills while Destiny Baughman and Rachel Smiskey each had 10 kills with Smiskey adding three blocks.
Eau Claire Immanuel defeated sixth-seeded Luck in straight sets to advance.
Hudson 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Hudson, the 12th seed Cardinals fell in straight sets to the five seed Hudson in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup (12-25, 20-25, 24-26).
Jazmine Johnson led the Cardinals with eight kills while Madie Gardow added six. Riley Hinke had 20 assists, Isabelle Eslinger had a pair of aces and Alisia Palms added nine digs for Chi-Hi.
Gilman 3, Turtle Lake 0
At Gilman, the fourth-seeded Pirates advanced with a win over the fifth-seeded Lakers in a Division 4 regional semifinal (25-22, 26-24, 25-22).
The Pirates (23-7) moves on to play at top-seeded Clear Lake on Saturday night for a regional championship.
You have free articles remaining.
Auburndale 3, Cadott 0
At Auburndale, the third-seeded Apaches swept the sixth-seeded Hornets in a Division 3 regional semifinal (17-25, 21-25, 18-25).
Auburndale moves on to play at second-seeded Stratford.
Fall Creek 3, Thorp 1
At Fall Creek, the Cardinals won the second set but fell to the top-seeded Crickets in a Division 3 regional semifinal (25-14, 23-25, 25-7, 25-13).
Fall Creek advances to host fourth-seeded Abbotsford on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Barron 3, McDonell/Regis 0
At Barron, the Saints fell to the Golden Bears in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Barron moves on to host Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore on Saturday for a regional championship.