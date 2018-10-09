LOYAL — The McDonell volleyball team swept Loyal in straight sets in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup on Tuesday evening (25-10, 25-18, 25-23).
Maggie Craker led the Macks (23-16) with 28 assists while Carly Jenson had four aces. Olivia Mlsna also had four aces while adding 10 digs, Amber Thaler had 10 kills, Shanen Rice chipped in with 15 digs and Rachel Smiskey had 12 kills and four blocks in the win for the Macks.
McDonell opens the Division 4 postseason next week.
Cadott 3, Spencer 0
At Spencer, the Hornets picked up a straight-set win over the Rockets in Cloverbelt Crossover action (25-15, 25-23, 25-20).
Jada Kowalczyk had four aces and 24 assists for the Hornets. Autumn Bremness had 10 kills, Jenna Sedlacek added 29 digs while Kaitlyn Tice had five aces, 12 kills and 11 digs in the win.
Cadott opens the Division 3 playoffs next week.
Boys Soccer
Hudson 2, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers Conference matchup to the Raiders.
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Thursday.
Cross Country
Bloomer’s Michaelsen wins Heart O’North Conference meet
At Ladysmith, Bloomer’s Cole Michaelsen ran to victory on Tuesday at the Heart O’North Conference Championships.
The senior Michaelsen won the race in 18 minutes, 38.6 seconds to score a sizable win with Barron’s Tristan Massie (19:29.8) in second.
Alex Conrad was fourth, Austin Thur took 10th, Jaden Halom finished 12th and Cole Bischel was 22nd to round out the scoring runners for the Blackhawks, who tied Northwestern for the top spot as a team (each with 44 points) but lost via tiebreaker, which was the higher-finishing sixth runner.
Emily Freagon finished 11th to lead the Bloomer girls. Grace Anderson was 17th and Sammy Buchholtz finished 19th as well for the Blackhawks, who were third as a team with 100 points.
Hayward won the girls team title with 33 points and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blumer won the race in 23:10.4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.