The McDonell volleyball team scored a Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Thorp in straight sets on Tuesday (25-12, 25-13, 25-23) at McDonell.
Rachel Smiskey had a team-high 10 kills for McDonell (17-13, 2-2), followed by Amber Thaler with eight and Carly Jenson added seven. Maggie Craker paced the team in assists with 27, Olivia Mlsna had four aces and eight digs, Shanen Rice had 16 digs and Kate Ortmann chipped in with three aces for the Macks.
Smiskey also had a pair of blocks in the win.
McDonell hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Cadott 1
At Osseo, the Hornets won the second set but fell in a Western Cloverbelt matchup to the Thunder (19-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20).
Jenna Sedlacek had five aces and 13 digs while Kaitlyn Tice added 10 kills and 14 digs. Jada Kowalczyk and Autumn Bremness each had 11 kills and combined for 11 aces while Abby Eiler had 34 assists and Madelyn Wahl had four aces.
Cadott plays at Fall Creek on Thursday.
Fall Creek 3, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Stanley, the Crickets scored a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Orioles (15-25, 16-25, 13-25).
Arianna Mason led Stanley-Boyd with seven kills and 12 digs. Lily Hoel had five kills and three-and-a-half blocks while Marissa Gustafson had 10 assists.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Altoona on Thursday.
Cornell 3, Winter 0
At Cornell, the Chiefs swept the Warriors (25-22, 25-18, 25-17) in an East Lakeland Conference encounter.
Erin Crowell led the Chiefs (6-8, 5-3) in kills with eight and aces with five. Bryanna Bonander was close behind Crowell with seven kills while Jenna Sadler had nine digs and Jolisa Vallejo had 10 assists. Both Sadler and Vallejo also had three aces.
The Chiefs play at Flambeau on Thursday.
