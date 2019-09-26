The McDonell volleyball team stayed unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt Conference play with a four-set victory over Altoona on Thursday evening (23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20).
Olivia Mlsna had 26 digs and an ace for the Macks while Lauryn Deetz added three aces. Maggie Craker had 45 assists, 12 digs and four aces and Ella Haley had 18 digs.
Shanen Rice had 14 digs, Sidney Rice had 11 kills with Kait Ortmann adding seven. Rachel Smiskey and Destiny Baughman had 16 and 13 kills, respectively, for the Macks (20-5, 3-0).
Mlsna 1 ace, 26 digs, Deetz 3 aces, 8 digs, Craker 4 aces, 4 k, 45 assists and 12 digs, Ella Halye 2 aces 18 digs, Shanen 14 digs, Sidney Rice 11 k, Ortamnn 7 k, 3 b, D. Baughman 13 K, SMiskey 16 k.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chi-Hi 2
At Eau Claire, the Old Abes rallied for a five-set win over the Cardinals in Big Rivers Conference play (25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 9-15).
Madie Gardow had nine kills for Chi-Hi while Sami Perlberg added seven. Ella Hutzler led the team with four aces, Riley Hinke had 34 assists while Perlberg and Isabelle Eslinger had 30 and 20 digs, respectively.
Bloomer 3, Barron 0
At Barron, the Blackhawks swept the Golden Bears in a Heart O'North Conference matchup (25-23, 25-20, 28-26).
Larissa Fossum led Bloomer with six kills while Emma Krejci and Lexi Post each had five. Rlyie Jarr had 10 assists while Jordan Klima had a team-high three aces. Josie Kostner and Jarr had 17 and 10 digs, respectively, in the victory.
Cornell 3, Lake Holcombe 1
At Cornell, the Chiefs topped the Chieftains in an East Lakeland Conference matchup (25-12, 20-25, 25-12, 25-13).
Bryanna Bonander had a big night for Cornell with 11 assists, six kills, six aces and four blocks. Erin Crowell had 10 kills, Tara Popp added 13 digs and a pair of kills while Michaiah Galster had seven kills and nine assists and Alyssa Helland had 17 digs for Cornell.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi fifth at BRC tourney
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals finished in fifth place as a team at the Big Rivers Conference tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Kaleigh Ripley shot a 105 to tie for seventh place overall to lead the Cardinals. Rachel Fransway finished with a 109, Sydney Trinrud shot a 117 and Marley Sterling carded a 129 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals as they finished with a 460, one stroke behind Eau Claire North for fourth.
River Falls (388) finished first as a team while Hudson's Paige Hillman (78) earned medalist honors.
Girls Swimming
Chi-Hi 111, Rice Lake 59
At Chippewa Falls Middle School, the Cardinals swam to a Big Rivers Conference dual victory over the Warriors.
Chi-Hi earned 10 victories on the night, including two individually from Peyton Watson (200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Rebecca Adams (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke). Ella Spitz added a 500 freestyle victory and Emma Schneider was victorious in the 100 breaststroke. Sydnea Berg, Adams, Grace Polhamus and Watson earned a win in the 200 freestyle relay while the 400 freestyle team of Berg, Polhamus, Adams and Watson also took first.
Berg (200 and 100 freestyle), Polhamus (50 freestyle), Hailey Golden (100 butterfly), Megan Edland (500 freestyle), Annika Topritzhofer (100 backstroke) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Golden, Elina Jouppi, Spitz and Topritzhofer were each second.
Cross Country
Thorp/Gilman's Milliren sixth at Spencer
At Spencer, Molly Milliren finished sixth for Thorp/Gilman
Milliren completed her race in 22 minutes, 38.8 seconds as Loyal's Savannah Schley won the race in 21:07.1. Brooke Webb finished 30th and Katie Schraunagel was 32nd as the team finished sixth with 127 points. Marshfield (42) won the team title.
The Thorp/Gilman boys were sixth as a team (167) as Stratford (42) edged Marshfield (44) for first. Sam Syryczuk (16th) and Riley Raether (25th) led the way for Thorp/Gilman.
Boys Soccer
Rice Lake 7, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Warriors blanked the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup.