The McDonell volleyball team won its home Debbie Roesler Memorial Tournament on Saturday afternoon on the strength of a 5-0 performance.
The Macks defeated Elk Mound (25-19, 25-17), Greenwood (25-17, 25-23), Loyal (25-11, 25-21), Cameron (18-25, 25-20, 15-6) and Osseo-Fairchild (25-23, 25-21) to complete the unbeaten day.
Olivia Mlsna had 40 digs for McDonell (14-4) while Lauryn Deetz added 25. Maggie Craker led the team with 12 aces to go with 16 kills, 97 assists and 29 digs. Sidney Rice had 21 kills, Shanen Rice finished with seven aces and 24 digs, Kait Ortmann had 20 kills and Destiny Baughman chipped in with 24 kills. Rachel Smiskey led McDonell with 30 kills and added six solo blocks.
McDonell jumps back in to Western Cloverbelt play on Thursday at Stanley-Boyd.
Chi-Hi 2-3 at Merrill
At Merrill, the Cardinals won two of five matchups at a tournament hosted by the Bluejays.
The Cardinals defeated Athens (25-23, 25-17) and Rib Lake (25-16, 25-21) while falling to Bay Port (11-25, 12-25), Cochrane-Fountain City (26-24, 16-25, 9-15) and Tomahawk (26-28, 24-26).
Jennah Johnson had a team-high 21 kills for the Cardinals. Jazmine Johnson was close behind with 20 kills while Sam Perlberg had 16 kills and a team-best nine aces. Maddy Bauer had 69 assists while Ella Hutzler and Alisia Palms had 32 and 31 digs, respectively.
Chi-Hi (9-8) hosts Rice Lake on Thursday.
Bloomer second at Hudson invite
At Hudson, the Blackhawks went 3-1 to take second place.
Bloomer defeated Baldwin-Woodville (25-11, 25-22), Menomonie (25-18, 25-16) and Somerset (21-25, 25-19, 15-12) and fell to Colfax (25-22, 14-25, 17-19).
Emma Krejci led the way for Bloomer with 21 kills followed by 20 from Larissa Fossum and 17 for Emma Seibel.
Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 35 and 28 assists, respectively, while Shantelle Ruf led Bloomer with six aces. Josie Kostner had a team-best 52 digs and Fossum added 22.
Bloomer hosts Cumberland on Thursday.
Cadott third at home
At Cadott, the Hornets took third out of eight teams at a home tourney.
The Hornets won three of their four matches on the day as Unity won the tournament and Turtle Lake took second.
Haylee Rowe had 32 assists and five aces for the Hornets (8-9). Jada Kowalczyk had six aces and 21 kills while Lauryn Goettl had 29 digs. Makenna Barone finished with 17 kills and six blocks, Abby Eiler had 34 assists and Hallie Solie had 13 kills for the Hornets.
Cadott hosts Thorp on Thursday.
Cross Country
Chi-Hi girls seventh at Menomonie relays
At Menomonie, the Cardinal girls team finished in seventh as a team.
Haley Mason finished with the fifth-best team among top-two girls runners for Chi-Hi in 20 minutes, 16.3 seconds. As a team the Cardinals took seventh with a cumulative time of 111:38.4.
Ben LeMay led the Chi-Hi boys team by taking 17th among top-two runners while Noah Graffunder finished 22nd as the Cardinal boys were 11th as a team (96:23.2).
The Hudson girls (102:57.1) and the La Crosse Logan boys (86:24.3) won their respective team titles.