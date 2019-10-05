LA CROSSE — The McDonell volleyball team avenged a defeat from earlier in the day to win the La Crosse Logan tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Macks lost to Lewiston-Altura (9-25, 25-21, 14-16) before defeating Wisconsin Dells (25-17, 25-11), Prairie du Chien (25-23, 25-15) and Onalaska (25-22, 25-27, 15-11) to advance to the championship game where McDonell beat Lewiston-Altura (18-25, 26-24, 15-13).
McDonell coach Kat Hanson was pleased with how team battled throughout the day, taking advantage of a second chance against a team that beat the Macks earlier.
"There was some good competition there for us today," Hanson said. "It was good for us to have to fight for wins."
Maggie Craker led McDonell with 113 assists to go with 59 digs, 15 kills and 10 aces. Olivia Mlsna and Shanen Rice had 50 and 35 digs, respectively, followed by 28 from Lauryn Deetz. Destiny Baughman had 38 kills and six aces, Rachel Smiskey added 29 kills and three blocks, Kait Ortmann had 20 kills and four blocks while Sidney Rice had 21 kills. Ella Haley finished with 16 digs and 10 kills for McDonell (28-9).
McDonell hosts Cadott on Tuesday.