EAU CLAIRE — Bloomer’s Calley Olson pitched a two-hit shutout for the Blackhawks softball team as they defeated Eau Claire North 7-0 on Monday.
Olson allowed just two hits while striking out 11 batters with no free passes.
Kenadi Poirier was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored to lead the offense. Rilee Luzinski plated two runners in a 2-for-4 performance while Annabelle Wittrock, Shantelle Ruf and Ashley Poirier also added two-hit days.
Bloomer (3-2) hosts Thorp on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 11, Northwood 1
At Minong, the Knights opened their season with a win over Northwood.
Izzy Clark starred at the plate and in the circle. She finished 4-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in. Clark pitched seven innings allowing three hits and striking out 13.
Michaiah Galster went 2-for-4 for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (1-0).
The Knights are scheduled to host Prairie Farm on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Rib Lake 14, Thorp 11
At Rib Lake, the Cardinals fell behind early and were unable to complete a comeback in a nonconference matchup.
Rib Lake scored 11 runs over the first three innings to build a 11-0 advantage.
The Cardinals plated five runs in the fifth and sixth innings before adding a single tally in the seventh.
Rib Lake (3-0) scored a run apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth to build its lead.
Ryan Stunkel went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to pace the offense for Thorp (0-2). Chris Komanec doubled and drove in three runs.
Isaac Soumis and Logan Kroeplin each had two runs batted in while Carter Karaba scored three times and Charlie Hauser twice.
Thorp hosts Fall Creek on Tuesday to open Western Cloverbelt Conference play.
Boys Tennis
Altoona 4, Chi-Hi 3
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals were edged by Altoona.
Sean Martin defeated Altoona's John Fox 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles play while Eli Marticorena added a victory (6-3, 6-2) at No. 2 for the Cardinals.
The team of Owen Gahl and Russ Zylstra earned the only doubles victory for Chi-Hi defeating Ryan Chemilk and Xai Her by a score of 6-2, 6-4.
Chi-Hi is scheduled to play River Falls on Thursday.