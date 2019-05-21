Big innings have been important for the McDonell softball team this spring.
That trend continued on Tuesday as the Macks scored eight runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth of a 16-2 victory over Prentice in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup at Casper Park.
The top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Macks (14-4) advance to host fourth-seeded Loyal on Thursday in the regional finals.
McDonell showed plenty of pop in raw and rainy conditions, smacking three home runs as Kaitlyn Ortmann, Shanen Rice and Cassie Sorensen each went deep as six different players drove in at least two runs.
“We did a nice job of adjusting to different pitchers and making adjustments when we needed to, staying focused and making sure we used our best swings no matter what was coming in at us,” McDonell coach Chelsea Seckora said.
Rice plated four runs while Olivia Mlsna, Maggie Craker, Ortmann, Carly Jenson and Sorensen each drove in two. Mlsna and Craker scored three runs while Craker had a double in the victory.
Craker struck out 11 while allowing two runs on one hit with three walks in five innings.
Bloomer 10, Barron 0 (5 inn.)
At Bloomer, Calley Olson tossed a no-hitter for the top-seeded Blackhawks.
Bloomer (18-6) advances to host fourth-seeded Spooner on Thursday in the regional finals.
Olson struck out 13 and walked one in a five-inning no-no. Bloomer scored in all five innings, plating three runs in the first and third innings and adding two in the fifth to end the contest.
Sammy Buchholtz was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in while Rilee Luzinski doubled and drove in three with Buchholtz, Olson and Ashley Poirier each scored two runs.
Turtle Lake/Clayton 6, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1
At Turtle Lake, the Knights fell in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Bryanna Bonander had the lone hit for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (10-2), breaking up a no-hit bid by Turtle Lake/Clayton in the seventh inning.
Turtle Lake/Clayton scored five runs in the first inning before adding one in the second.
Boys Golf
Chi-Hi’s Elkin advances to sectionals
At Superior, Brett Elkin shot an 80 at a Division 1 regional hosted at Nemadji Golf Course and then won a playoff to advance to next week’s sectional at New Richmond.
Elkin tied with Menomonie’s Michael Maguire and New Richmond’s Michael Benedict for 13th place. Elkin and Maguire advanced as sectional individual qualifiers with single hole playoff wins.
The Cardinals finished sixth as team with a score of 335 as Hudson (311) took home a team regional title. River Falls, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior joined Hudson as sectional qualifying teams.
Alex Nelson carded a 82, Collin Albright shot a 84 and Ian Olson and Aiden McCauley both finished with an 89 for the Cards.
Menomonie’s Grant Imsande, New Richmond’s Owen Covey and Hudson’s Pendleton all shot a 76 to top the individual leaderboard.
Bloomer’s Sarauer, Bleskacek are sectional bound
At Somerset, Bradley Sarauer and Johnny Bleskacek had strong performances to advance to sectionals from a Division 2 regional hosted at Bristol Ridge Golf Course.
Sarauer tied for third place with an 88 and Bleskacek was tied for sixth, one stroke back of his teammate at 89 to earn two of the four individual qualifier positions.
Alex Durch shot a 119 and Cole Boettcher finished with a 128 to round out the scoring golfers for Bloomer, who finished eighth as a team with a 424. Amery (356), Saint Croix Central (361), Baldwin-Woodville (370) and Osceola (374) earned the team advancement positions while Amery’s Parker Griffin earned medalist honors after shooting a 75.
Cadott takes third at Division 3 regional
At Cadott, the Hornets finished third at a Division 3 regional hosted by Cadott at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
Cadott shot a 348 to finish behind Durand (322) and Eleva-Strum (346) which advances the Hornets to next week’s sectional in Cumberland. Spring Valley finished fourth to take the final sectional qualifying spot.
Coy Bowe shot an 82 to finish sixth. Cole Sopiarz carded an 85, Zak Schofield an 89 and Sam Briggs finished with a 92.
Alex Tyznik shot a 87 to lead Thorp. Riley Frankewicz carded a 91, Jon Slagoski a 93 and Tyler Buss finished at 113. Both Tyznik and Frankewicz advanced to sectionals individually. The Cardinals came in sixth with a score of 384.
For Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Will Kleigle shot a 118 and Michael Readinger a 137.
Baseball
Edgar 13, Thorp 3 (5 inn.)
At Thorp, seven runs in the second inning sparked the Wildcats past the Cardinals.
Ryan Stunkel had two hits including a double and two RBIs for the Cardinals while Gavin Bowe doubled in defeat.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 8, Altoona 0
At Eau Claire, six players scored for the Saints in a win over Altoona.
Alison Haag had the only first half score before the Saints exploded offensively with seven second half goals. Elena Bourget scored fewer than two minutes into the second half before Haag scored again in the 50th minute to spark a six minute spurt where Regis/McDonell scored four goals. Anna Daniels, Hailey Chilson and Sydnee Yengo got in on the scoring before Samantha Shaffer added two more goals for the Saints later in the half.
Anna Allen made for saves in goal.
Regis/McDonell hosts Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Thursday.