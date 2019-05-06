MONDOVI — Two 1-2-3 finishes helped push the Bloomer girls track and field team to a championship on Monday at the Mondovi invitational.
The Blackhawks earned the top-three spots in the 100 and 200-meter races. Vanessa Jenneman ran to victory in both races with Maggie Sarauer finished second to Jenneman twice. Grace Post finished third in the 100 and Alexa Post was third in the 200.
Those four runners also teamed up to win the 400 relay while Post earned an individual win in the 300 hurdles and Larissa Fossum finished first in the shot put.
The girls 3,200 team of Emma Leigh Smith, Emily Freagon, Grace Anderson and Kylie Culver took second, along with the 1,600 team of Alexa Post, Skylar Zwiefelhofer, Leah Bleskacek and Freagon. The team also earned second-place finishes individually by Sarauer in the pole vault, Bleskacek in the high jump and Fossum in the discus.
Bleskacek was third in the 400 with Jenneman (long jump) earning a third-place finish.
The Bloomer girls finished with 173 points with Mondovi (157.5) second.
Austin Thur won the triple jump and the boys 1,600 relay team of Alex Conrad, Braedon Hoecherl, Blake Schindler and Jace McMullin won while Dalton Grambo (110 hurdles), Evan Simmerman (300 hurdles), Fritzy Ullom (discus) and Jaden Halom (3,200) earned runner-up finishes.
Conrad (1,600), Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (pole vault) and McMullin (triple jump) were third individually and the 800 relay team of Jase Baribeau, Schindler, Thur and Matthew Holstad also was third.
The Bloomer boys finished fourth as a team with 111 with Elk Mound (130) winning.
Boys Golf
Chi-Hi's Nelson ties for third at Menomonie
At Menomonie, Alex Nelson shot a 3-over 39 to pace Chi-Hi at a Big Rivers Conference event at Tanglewood Greens.
Nelson finished in a tie for third place with Menomonie's Grant Imsande and Rice Lake's Simon Cuskey three strokes behind medalist Billy Peterson of Eau Claire Memorial.
Ian Olson carded a 44, Aiden McCauley shot a 46 and Collin Albright finished with a 47 for the Cardinals as they ended with a team score of 176, good for fifth place.
Eau Claire Memorial won the team title with a cumulative score of 159.
Baseball
Osseo-Fairchild 13, Cadott 0 (5 inn.)
At Cadott, a tight game was blown wide open by the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Osseo-Fairchild scored 12 runs in the fifth after carrying a 1-0 lead into the inning.
Ben Steffes had the lone hit of the game for the Hornets.
Jackson Johnson struck out eight in five innings to earn the win for the Thunder.