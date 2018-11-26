NEW AUBURN — Michael Pederson and Ethan Patz each scored 17 points to lead the New Auburn boys basketball team to a 64-32 season-opening win over Granton on Monday.
The Trojans jumped to a 33-13 halftime advantage and cruised to the victory.
Tristan Harder chipped in 12 points and Nick Walker and Aaron Hinton each added five.
Pederson scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half and connected on three 3-pointers for the game. Patz had 13 first-half points.
The Trojans (1-0) resume play next Tuesday when they host Independence.
Colfax 62, Thorp 60
At Thorp, Colfax's George Scharlau connected on a bucket as time expired to push the Vikings past the Cardinals in a nonconference contest.
Ethan Reis made two free throws for Thorp with 2.8 seconds remaining to tie the game at 60 before Scharlau hit the game winner.
Reis had a team-high 20 points with four made 3-pointers. Ryan Stunkel added 10 with Ryan Jaque scoring nine and Isaac Soumis seven.
Scharlau had a game-high 24 points with Ben Thompson adding 16 for Colfax.
Thorp (0-1) begins Western Cloverbelt Conference play on Thursday at Altoona.
