WINTER — Michael Pederson had a season-best 31 points to lead the New Auburn boys basketball team to a 65-44 win over Winter on Friday evening in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Pederson made four 3-pointers as a part of his strong performance for the Trojans. Ethan Patz scored 16 points and Nick Walker added 11 as New Auburn (6-9, 5-4) won its third game in a row and fourth in its last five.
Tyler Heath scored 15 for the Warriors (2-13, 1-7).
New Auburn hosts Lake Holcombe on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe 80, Birchwood 70
At Holcombe, the Chieftains moved into second place in the East Lakeland Conference standings with a victory over Bobcats.
Brock Flater led the way with a season-high 27 points including six 3-pointers and was one of four Chieftains to finish with at least 11 points.
Josh Jones scored a season-best 19 points, Kaden Crank added 17 and Tristan Jones finished with 11 for Lake Holcombe (8-7, 6-3).
"I was a little nervous, with three days out of the gym," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said. "Josh Jones has really stepped up with (Kaden) Kinney out."
Matthew Marcinske had 26 points for Birchwood (10-4, 5-3).
Lake Holcombe hosts Prentice on Monday.
Thorp 62, Cadott 49
At Cadott, the Cardinals earned a Western Cloverbelt Conference win over the Hornets.
Coy Bowe led Cadott (2-12, 0-10) with 21 points and Mason Poehls also finished in double figures with 11.
Ethan Reis had a game-high 23 points and was joined in double figures by Ryan Stunkel and his 15 points while Thomas Stewart added eight for Thorp (9-8, 5-5).
Cadott plays at Abbotsford on Monday while Thorp is off until playing at Osseo-Fairchild next Thursday.
Altoona 68, Stanley-Boyd 45
At Stanley, the Railroaders beat the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt play.
LJ Schmelzer had 17 points for Stanley-Boyd (4-11, 3-7) while Noah Gillingham and Tristan Harris added eight and seven points, respectively.
Jake Meyer scored 13 points for Altoona (6-11, 5-5) as the Rails had four players finish in double figures.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Bruce 72, Cornell 28
At Bruce, the Red Raiders won an East Lakeland Conference contest with the Chiefs.
Kyle Glaus had 11 points and Riley Gingras added eight for the Chiefs (2-14, 1-8).
Connor Checkalski led all scorers with 37 points for the Red Raiders (7-8, 4-4).
Cornell plays at Owen-Withee next Thursday.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Chi-Hi 0
At Eau Claire, the Old Abes blanked the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Eau Claire Memorial (11-6-2, 7-2-0) scored two goals in the third period to earn the victory.
Jaden Hoople stopped 36 shots in goal for the Cardinals (12-7-1, 7-3-0).
Chi-Hi plays at Bay Port on Saturday.
