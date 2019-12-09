{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell Drilling

Drilling

CADOTT — Mason Poehls and Mitchell Drilling combined for 47 points to lead the Cadott boys basketball team to its first win of the season in a 77-39 victory over Glenwood City on Monday evening.

Poehls led the Hornets (1-2) with 26 points including three of his team's eight 3-pointers. Drilling added 21 points while Tegan Ritter also finished in double figures with 12 points.

Drew Olson scored 10 points for Glenwood City (0-2).

The win was the first head coaching victory for first-year Cadott coach Dusty Burish.

Cadott hosts Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.

Jake Siegenthaler

Siegenthaler
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

McDonell 65, Clear Lake 48

At McDonell, the Macks improved to 3-0 with a nonconference victory over the Warriors.

JD Bohaty scored a game-high 20 points including four 3-pointers for the Macks. Jake Siegenthaler was close behind with 19 points including a pair of threes while Eion Kressin scored nine points in the victory.

McDonell jumped out to a 28-20 halftime lead before pulling away.

Riley Peterson scored 12 points for Clear Lake (3-1).

McDonell plays at Thorp on Thursday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0