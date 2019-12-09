CADOTT — Mason Poehls and Mitchell Drilling combined for 47 points to lead the Cadott boys basketball team to its first win of the season in a 77-39 victory over Glenwood City on Monday evening.
Poehls led the Hornets (1-2) with 26 points including three of his team's eight 3-pointers. Drilling added 21 points while Tegan Ritter also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Drew Olson scored 10 points for Glenwood City (0-2).
The win was the first head coaching victory for first-year Cadott coach Dusty Burish.
Cadott hosts Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.
McDonell 65, Clear Lake 48
At McDonell, the Macks improved to 3-0 with a nonconference victory over the Warriors.
JD Bohaty scored a game-high 20 points including four 3-pointers for the Macks. Jake Siegenthaler was close behind with 19 points including a pair of threes while Eion Kressin scored nine points in the victory.
McDonell jumped out to a 28-20 halftime lead before pulling away.
Riley Peterson scored 12 points for Clear Lake (3-1).
McDonell plays at Thorp on Thursday.