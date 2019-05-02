CADOTT — A strong pitching effort on the mound and timely hitting at the plate powered the Cadott baseball team past Stanley-Boyd 5-2 on Thursday in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Mason Poehls tossed six strong innings for the Hornets, allowing one run on three hits to go with six strikeouts to earn the win.
Ethan Tegels had two hits and two runs batted in while Tegels doubled, Gavin Tegels drove in a run and Nelson Wahl scored twice for the victorious Hornets.
Logan Delkamp had two hits, Carter Vait drove in a run while Noah Gillingham and Collin Kaz each doubled for Stanley-Boyd.
Altoona 12, McDonell 6 (8 inn.)
At Casper Park, the Macks scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to force extras before the Railroaders scored six in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Noah Hanson was 2-for-5 with a double while Tanner Opsal also had two hits and a double as well as two runs scored.
Kendren Gullo delivered a strong start for the Macks, allowing two earned runs in 5.2 innings to go with three strikeouts.
Nate McMahon was 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI for Altoona.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 5, Northwood 4
At Cornell, a run in the fifth inning was the difference for the Knights in a win over the Evergreens.
Jarred Jiskra struck out three in 6.1 innings to earn the win for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (3-3, 2-3).
Josh Jones had an RBI and Caleb Balow finished 1-for-2 with a walk in the win.
Eau Claire Regis 15, Thorp 5
At Thorp, the Cardinals led early but fell to the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Isaac Soumis finished 3-for-4 with a run scored while Gavin Bowe added two hits and Carter Karaba had three runs batted in for the Cardinals.
Tristan Root and Joe Edge each had three hits while Root, Edge and Matthew Klink had three RBIs apiece for the Ramblers.
Thorp jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the second inning and tied the game at five in the fourth before the Ramblers scored the final 10 runs of the game.
Softball
Chi-Hi 22-19, River Falls 0-0
At River Falls, the Cardinals rolled past the Wildcats in a pair of five-inning wins in a Big Rivers doubleheader.
Chi-Hi scored 11 runs in the first inning and six in the second as a part of a 22-0 win in the first game. Ambrea Olson was 3-for-5 with a grand slam and four runs batted in, Mallory Sterling finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three runs batted in, Jayden Hodgson had four hits including a double with three runs scored and three runs batted in and Abby Staves had three hits, four runs driven in, three runs scored and a double.
Bayleigh Dresel added two hits, two runs scored and two driven in while Hannah Aldrich was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two walks and an RBI. Sterling struck out seven in five scoreless innings in the circle.
The Cardinals scored 11 runs in the first inning of the second game as well, a 19-0 win. Hodgson was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, four RBIs, a double and a pair of walks while Alisia Palms had two hits including a double, four runs batted in and two walks. Sterling drove in two on two hits, Olson added two RBIs on two hits, Nicole Crumbaker plated three runs and had two hits and Cali Goulet scored four runs for the Cardinals.
Crumbaker struck out four in three scoreless innings before Aldrich struck out five in two innings to close out the game.
McDonell 7, Altoona 6 (10 inn.)
At Casper Park, Maggie Craker’s walk-off triple helped the Macks edge the Railroaders in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Altoona jumped out to a 6-1 lead before the Macks scored the final five runs of regulation including two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at six. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the tenth when Lauryn Deetz led off the inning with single. Following a pair of outs, Craker laced a triple to right field that scored Deetz for the win.
Craker finished 2-for-2 with three runs batted in and a walk. Olivia Mlsna had four hits, three runs batted in and two doubles. Mlsna tied the game in the seventh on a two-run double with two outs.
Cassie Sorensen, Kaitlyn Ortmann and Deetz each had two hits and Hannah Sykora scored two runs. Craker struck out nine in 10 innings in the circle for the win.
Bloomer 17, Ladysmith 3
At Ladysmith, the Blackhawks earned a Heart O’North win over the Lumberjacks.
Isabelle Jenneman and Kenadi Poirier each homered in the win for Bloomer. Jenneman was 2-for-5 with three runs batted in while Poirier added four hits, four runs scored, five runs batted in and two steals in a big performance. Samantha Buchholtz was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and two runs batted in and Shantelle Ruf had two hits, two runs scored, two runs batted in and a double.
Calley Olson struck out six in three innings of relief for the Blackhawks.
Cadott 15-0, Stanley-Boyd 7-14
At Cadott, the Hornets and Orioles split a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader.
Meadow Barone was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a triple in a 15-7 win in the first game for the Hornets. Calli Bremness had three runs scored, three RBIs, three stolen bases and two hits while Maddie Wahl was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Arianna Mason had two hits, four steals and two runs scored, Ashly Zastrow was 2-for-4 with a double and Marissa Gustafson finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Zastrow was strong in the circle of game two, striking out six in a 14-0 win in five innings. Bailey Straskowski had two doubles and three runs scored while Jessica Hazuga had two hits and two RBIs and Monica Derks drove in two for the Orioles.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3, Northwood 1
At Cornell, the Knights earned an East Lakeland Conference win over the Evergreens.
Erin Crowell was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning while Michaiah Galster had the other hit for the Knights (5-1, 5-1).
Izzy Clark struck out 14 in a complete-game win.
Thorp 15, Eau Claire Regis 0 (3 inn.)
At Thorp, the Cardinals scored 11 runs in the second inning as a part of a three-inning Western Cloverbelt win over the Ramblers.
Paige Rhyner had a double, triple and three runs batted in for the Cardinals. Brooklynn Anderson added two hits and four runs batted in, Angie Fergaus was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Brooke Webb doubled for the Cardinals.
Anderson also struck out three in three scoreless innings in the circle.
Boys Golf
Chi-Hi ties for sixth at Rice Lake
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals tied with Menomonie for sixth place in a Big Rivers meet hosted at Turtleback Golf Course.
The Cardinals and Mustangs each logged 170s to tie for sixth as Hudson won the team championship with a 144.
Alex Nelson led the Cardinals with a 38, four strokes back of medalist Simon Cuskey from Rice Lake. Brett Elkin shot a 43, Collin Albright finished with a 44 and Ian Olson carded a 45 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 8, Phillips 0
At Eau Claire, the Saints earned a shutout win over the Loggers.
Teryn Karlstad had a hat trick for the Saints while Alison Haag, Lilly Niese, Samantha Shaffer, Elena Bourget and Kendall Alexander each scored a goal.
Kim Henriksen made a pair of saves in goal.
Track and Field
Chi-Hi's Schmidley matches school record at Willard Hanson Relays
At La Crosse, Madalyn Schmidley tied her school record in the pole vault at the Willard Hanson Relays.
Schmidley cleared 9-feet to match her record on the way to a third-place finish in the event.
Maddie Helland (300-meter hurdles) and Sammie Riedel (long jump) earned runner-up finishes while Ella Behling (800, 1,600) and Jazmine Johnson (100 hurdles) were third in their respective events.
Aaliyah McMillan (400) and Johnson (300 hurdles) had fourth-place finishes with Helland (100 hurdles) and the girls 800 relay team of Megan Ludy, Evelyn Kelly, Riley Hinke and Kaitlyn Buckli taking fifth.
The girls 1,600 team of Ludy, Johnson, McMillan and Aisha Browman was sixth while Emma Eslinger (800), Ludy (long jump) and the 400 relay of Kelly, Hinke, Ludy and Buckli took eighth. Riedel tied for eighth in the high jump.
The boys team earned six victories on the day.
Ty Wiberg won the 400, 1,600 and shot put wheelchair events, Gabe Vargas was victorious in the 400, JD Czech had the top toss in the discus and the 1,600 relay of Tyler Robarge, Keyton Solberg, David Dvoracek and Vargas earned first place.
Dorian Anderson finished second to Wiberg in the 1,600 and shot put wheel chair events with Czech finishing second in the shot put. The boys 800 relay team of Dvoracek, Tyler Bohland, Nick Rees and Nicholas Rothbauer took third and the 400 team of Bohland, Samuel Peterson, Wyatt Keyeski and Dvoracek finished.
Robarge (400) and Rothbauer (110 hurdles) were fifth, Ryan Beranek (3,200), Rothbauer (300 hurdles) and Jacob Thompson (discus) came home with sixth-place finishes.
Rico DeLeon took seventh in the long jump.
The Chi-Hi boys were sixth in team scoring (71 points) as Holmen (201.5) took the title. The Cardinal girls were seventh (64.33) with Verona (164) emerging victorious.
Bloomer’s Fossum wins twice at home quad
At Bloomer, Larissa Fossum won the discus and shot put events for the Blackhawks at a home Heart O’North quad.
Vanessa Jenneman (100), Alexa Post (200), Kaycee Schultz (100 hurdles), the girls 800 relay team of Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post, Jenneman and Alexa Post, Leah Bleskacek (triple jump), Alex Conrad (1,600), Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (pole vault), Evan Simmerman (300 hurdles) and Fritzy Ullom (discus) all won their respective events.
Sarauer (100, pole vault), Bleskacek (high jump), Jenneman (long jump), Abby Iverson (shot put), Dalton Grambo (110 hurdles) and Conrad (300 hurdles) had second-place finishes.
The Hayward girls (87) and boys (87.5) teams swept first place with the Bloomer girls second (79) and Bloomer boys fourth (54).