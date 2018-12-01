EAGLE RIVER — Sidney Polzin scored four goals as the Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team improved to 3-0-1 on the season with a 7-3 nonconference win over Northland Pines on Saturday afternoon.
Polzin scored twice in the first period and two more in the third as Chi-Hi/Menomonie won its third in a row after tying its opening game of the season with Onalaska.
Madelyn Hebert, Ella Ausman and Chloe Beaudette each scored goals in the win while Emelia Bergh and Beaudette each had a pair of assists.
Caroline O'Dell stopped 18 shots in net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie faces Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in Somerset.
Boys Basketball
Onalaska 65, Chi-Hi 56
At Chi-Hi, a tie game at halftime went the Hilltoppers way in a nonconference matchup.
Nolan Hutzler led Chi-Hi (0-2) with 18 points, shooting 6 of 13 from three-point range to go with four rebounds. Tyler Robarge added 12 points and five rebounds and Joe Reuter had nine points for the Cardinals.
Carson Arenz led all scorers with 22 points and was one of four Hilltoppers to finish in double digits.
Chi-Hi plays at D.C. Everest on Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 1, Antigo 1
At Antigo, the Cardinals skated to a nonconference tie with the Red Robins.
Sawyer Bowe scored at the 11:32 mark in the third period for the Cardinals (2-1-1) to tie the game on an assist from Brady Fixmer after Antigo took the lead earlier in the period.
Jaden Hoople stopped 36 shots in goal for the Cardinals including 20 in the second period.
Chi-Hi plays at Superior on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Cadott trio takes titles at Ellsworth invite
At Ellsworth, Cadott had three wrestlers win championships at the Ellsworth invitational.
Brady Spaeth (160 pounds), James Pfeiffer (170) and Ethan Tegels (182) each went unbeaten on the day to take the titles. Gavin Tegels (195) took third place and Josh Briggs (285) finished fourth.
Cadott finished fourth as a team (148.5) while Ellsworth (236.5) took home the team championship.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 3-2 at Wausau West duals
At Wausau, the Orioles won three of their five team duals at the event hosted by the Warriors.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee defeated Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Holmen 2 and Rhinelander while falling to Wausau West and Holmen.
Blaine Brenner went unbeaten on the day, winning all five of his matches.
