EAU CLAIRE — Kaleigh Ripley shot a 100 to lead the way for the Chi-Hi girls golf team on Monday at the Eau Claire Memorial Invitational hosted at Wild Ridge Golf Course.
Rachel Fransway finished with a 107 as the Cardinals shot a 435, good for sixth place overall as a team. Sidney Trinrud shot a 113 and Marley Sterling carded a 115 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.
River Falls shot a 375 to win the team title and Hudson's Paige Hillman shot a 79 to earn medalist honors.
New Richmond finished second as a team with a 386.