2-20 Prep Roundup: Rogers-Schmidt, Bruder lead Chi-Hi boys basketball past Medford

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team prevailed over Medford 59-51 on Thursday evening in a battle of conference leaders at Chi-Hi.

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt led all scorers with 23 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals for the Cardinals (15-4). Nick Bruder added 15 points while Joe Reuter finished in double figures with 10 points to go with five assists.

Logan Baumgartner scored 18 points for Medford (17-4), who has already clinched the Great Northern Conference championship.

The Cardinals play at Oshkosh West on Saturday in another nonconference matchup.

Bloomer 56, Ladysmith 54

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks held off the Lumberjacks for a Heart O'North Conference victory.

Charlie Herrick had 16 points for Bloomer and was one of three Blackhawks (12-8, 9-7) to score at least 10 points, joined in double figures by Leif Iverson with 12 points and Connor Crane scoring 11.

Peyton Rogers had 19 points for Ladysmith (11-10, 7-8).

Bloomer plays at Elk Mound on Monday.

New Auburn 66, Independence 53