STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team dropped a nonconference contest 63-56 to Athens on Monday, despite 22 points from LJ Schmelzer.
Schmelzer connected on three of the Orioles five made 3-pointers in the loss.
Clayton Calrson and Noah Gillingham each had eight points and Tristan Harris added seven.
Cam Ford had a game-high 24 points and Seth Coker added 20 for Athens.
Athens (7-3) made 25 of its 34 free throw attempts.
The Orioles (3-6) return to Western Cloverbelt Conference play on Thursday when they travel for a road matchup against Osseo-Fairchild.
